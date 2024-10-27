Matches (26)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
Rhinos vs Tuskers, 2nd Match at Kwekwe, Logan Cup, Oct 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
RHINO Win & Bat
TUSK Win & Bat
RHINO Win & Bowl
TUSK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rhinos
W
L
L
L
L
Tuskers
L
D
D
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:15
Match details
|Kwekwe Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|27,28,29,30 October 2024 - day (4-day match)