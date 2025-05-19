Matches (9)
IPL (2)
County DIV1 (1)
County DIV2 (4)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)
PSL (1)
Colts CC vs Chilaw CC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 19 2025 - Match Result
POSTPONED
Group B, Colombo (CCC), May 19, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
What will be the toss result?
COLT Win & Bat
62%
CHLM Win & Bat
15%
COLT Win & Bowl
8%
CHLM Win & Bowl
15%
Match centre
Match State: Delay - Rain
Playing XI
COLT
CHLM
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Colombo Cricket Club Ground
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
|Match days
|19 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee