Another back of a length ball turning away wide outside off, moves onto the back foot, strikes it wide of long off, rotates the strike, and takes his team over the line!
New York vs Washington, 29th Match at Lauderhill, MLC, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result
Washington won by 6 wickets (with 18 balls remaining)
Monank Patel has broken the record for playing the most T20s (17) for MI NY, going past Trent Boult
Glenn Maxwell has broken the record for most T20s (10) as captain for WSF, going past Steven Smith
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|WSF
|54.92
|2(6)
|0.09
|- 4.22
|3/29
|3.73
|59.14
|WSF
|50.49
|46(34)
|51.17
|50.49
|-
|-
|-
|WSF
|43.53
|14(11)
|13.85
|11.34
|2/4
|1.95
|32.19
|WSF
|40.1
|-
|-
|-
|1/14
|1.8
|40.1
|WSF
|36.98
|27(18)
|32.68
|36.98
|-
|-
|-
This finishes our coverage of the match today. Thank you for tuning in. Join us for the second game of the doubleheader today, as the San Francisco Unicorns won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Los Angeles Knight Riders. A win for the Unicorns will secure their position in the top two, while the Texas Super Kings will drop to third place. This is Rashad Mahbub signing off on behalf of Chandan Duorah and the ESPNcricinfo team. Goodnight, and goodbye.
Most Valuable Player, Glenn Maxwell: "[Enjoying bowling] It's nice to be back at the bowling crease. Obviously, I missed the first three games with my finger injury, and it's been nice to get back to the bowling crease. It gives our attack a bit more balance as well and probably takes the load off a few of our quicks. [Benefit for qualifying early] I don't think it sort of changed. Our sole goal was to be in the top two, to give ourselves that extra chance, and to get down to the last game and still need to win that last game, just shows how tight the competition's been this year. We are really proud of the effort that we were able to put in today. There was a bit of speculation about whether we were going to start on time with that storm coming in. But to get a reasonably full game in and perform like we did is really pleasing. [Batting approach] It was for guys to just assess the conditions and play as they saw fit and play accordingly. And I thought they did that really well. And they took on certain matchups that suited them, and we made sure the run rate never got out of hand. And we were able to explode a little bit when we had wickets in hand in the back half of that game. So, GP [Glenn Phillips] and Andries [Gous] did an absolutely brilliant job of getting us home. I think it's really important that we enjoy this moment that we've been able to achieve a top two finish and don't lose sight of what we've done really well throughout this tournament, which has been adapting to conditions really quickly and being able to adapt our game plan. And we've been pretty fluid with that the whole way through. And we'll have to do the same thing when we get back to Dallas. [Everybody fit?] I'm hoping so [laughter]. You never know when you get to the game day; there's always someone sick or someone injured, so hopefully, fingers crossed, we have no more injuries for the rest of the tournament."
Nicholas Pooran: "All praise to Jesus and thanks. [Seven changes] I mean, this game was really important, obviously, Washington as well. We knew that once we batted first, we obviously qualified, right? It's a really good opportunity for us to give the other guys who've been a part of the team and didn't get a chance. It's really important to get an opportunity. The senior guys really wanted the guys to go out there and get an opportunity as well. It's difficult to be in a tournament and not get opportunities. We know that as cricketers, the results didn't go in our favour today, but that's fine. Guys got the opportunity, and they got the chance to live. [The Miami leg] Well, coming here, we won two of the other three, so we are very pleased. Qualifying was our number one goal, and we came here and we got the results. I believe in staying positive again. We're really happy to be in the position we are in now. We know going to the playoffs, it's a different competition now, and we're looking forward to that challenge."
6:50 pm Big news! With their win today, the Washington Freedom have officially locked in a spot in the top two and will now play in Qualifier 1. Chasing 112 runs, the Washington Freedom had a bit of a shaky start, losing Mitch Owen in just the second over. Gous and Ravindra kept the scoreboard ticking, but Ravindra then fell to a juicy full toss from Allen. Chapman was sent up the order, and he immediately went on the attack, easing the pressure that New York's bowlers were building. Chapman made a quick 27 runs off just 18 balls before getting out, and Maxwell followed him back to the pavilion in the very next over. But Gous then took control, smashing three boundaries in the 14th over and taking all the pressure off. He played a brilliant, unbeaten innings of 46 runs off 34 balls, guiding his team home. Ultimately, 112 runs weren't quite enough for the New York bowlers to defend, even though they managed to pick up some crucial wickets in the middle overs. Lulus grabbed two wickets, while Kenjige and Allen each took one.
Washington Freedom won by 6 wickets
Scores level
back of a length ball around off, cuts it hard and square to deep backward point
length ball around off, slashes it hard through the cover area
Pumped down the ground! Full and straight on the stumps flighted ball, moves away from the wicket and muscles it away straight over the sight screen
fuller length ball driven straight to extra cover
Generously flighted fuller length in the slot down the leg, dances down the track and heaves it away in the air to straight of long on, Richards comes around and dives in, does not carry to the fielder, excellent stop by the fielder there, saving a boundary
A majestic cover drive! Full and overpitched ball outside off, presents the full face of the bat and driven aerially over the covers
slight fuller length ball inside edged to the on-side area
Lovely timing! Low full-toss ball darted on the stumps, plays inside the line of the ball, connected with the sweet part of the bat using the pace of the ball, drills it away straight of long off
Cucial boundary! Back of the hand bouncer delivery kept low on the track, swings it away through midwicket area and beats the sweeper fielder too
slight uppish delivery clipped away to square leg
Short of a length ball whips it away to the right of deep mid wicket
flighted short of a length on the off stump line, moves away from the wicket and swats it down to deep extra cover
tossed up fuller length ball played with soft hands and finds the ring fielder
non-turner back of a length ball on the stumps, tucked away to midwicket
a tad fuller length ball outside off, driven aerially past Kenjige to long off
flighted fuller length ball driven straight to the cover fielder
starts the over with a short of a length ball outside off, moves onto the back foot and squeezes it to mid wicket
Kenjige to bowl out, slip in for Phillips
full and straight delivery on the pads, clipped away to deep mid wicket
back of a length ball tucked away to mid wicket
3W
2W
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
|Toss
|MI New York, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|6 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|T20 debut
|Umpires
Billy TaylorDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Washington Freedom 2, MI New York 0
Over 15 • WSF 113/4Washington won by 6 wickets (with 18 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|12
|9
|caught
|9
|13
|not out
|46
|34
|caught
|27
|18
|caught
|2
|6
|not out
|14
|11
|Extras
|(b 1, nb 1, w 1)
|Total
|113(4 wkts; 15 ovs)