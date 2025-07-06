Most Valuable Player, Glenn Maxwell: "[Enjoying bowling] It's nice to be back at the bowling crease. Obviously, I missed the first three games with my finger injury, and it's been nice to get back to the bowling crease. It gives our attack a bit more balance as well and probably takes the load off a few of our quicks. [Benefit for qualifying early] I don't think it sort of changed. Our sole goal was to be in the top two, to give ourselves that extra chance, and to get down to the last game and still need to win that last game, just shows how tight the competition's been this year. We are really proud of the effort that we were able to put in today. There was a bit of speculation about whether we were going to start on time with that storm coming in. But to get a reasonably full game in and perform like we did is really pleasing. [Batting approach] It was for guys to just assess the conditions and play as they saw fit and play accordingly. And I thought they did that really well. And they took on certain matchups that suited them, and we made sure the run rate never got out of hand. And we were able to explode a little bit when we had wickets in hand in the back half of that game. So, GP [Glenn Phillips] and Andries [Gous] did an absolutely brilliant job of getting us home. I think it's really important that we enjoy this moment that we've been able to achieve a top two finish and don't lose sight of what we've done really well throughout this tournament, which has been adapting to conditions really quickly and being able to adapt our game plan. And we've been pretty fluid with that the whole way through. And we'll have to do the same thing when we get back to Dallas. [Everybody fit?] I'm hoping so [laughter]. You never know when you get to the game day; there's always someone sick or someone injured, so hopefully, fingers crossed, we have no more injuries for the rest of the tournament."