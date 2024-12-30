Matches (7)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui, Dec 30 2024

2nd T20I (N), Mount Maunganui, December 30, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
6:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 13:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MG Bracewell
7 M • 136 Runs • 22.67 Avg • 132.03 SR
MS Chapman
7 M • 129 Runs • 21.5 Avg • 135.78 SR
P Nissanka
10 M • 402 Runs • 40.2 Avg • 130.94 SR
BKG Mendis
10 M • 305 Runs • 33.89 Avg • 123.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZGF Foulkes
5 M • 7 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 16.28 SR
MJ Santner
7 M • 6 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 25.66 SR
PW Hasaranga
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 11.68 SR
M Pathirana
9 M • 17 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 9.41 SR
NZ
SL
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Zakary Foulkes 
Allrounder
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Bevon Jacobs 
-
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3080
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days30 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka News

Jacob Duffy the slayer as Sri Lanka suffer horror collapse

New Zealand fight back with bat and ball for eight-run win in series opener

Settled Sri Lanka look to break hoodoo against new-look New Zealand

It will be a test for Sri Lanka, whose T20 success this year has largely come at home, against a New Zealand team without several regulars

Eshan Malinga earns maiden call-up for NZ ODIs; Lahiru Kumara recalled

Kumara comes in for Madushanka, while Samarawickrama has been dropped, with Nuwanidu replacing him

For T20 sensation Jacobs, things seem to happen sooner than expected

A maiden IPL contract has been followed by his first New Zealand call-up, but he doesn't want to settle as a "one-dimensional player"

Hard-hitter Jacobs gets maiden New Zealand call-up for Sri Lanka T20Is

Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra and Will O'Rourke also return to the white-ball squads after being rested for the Sri Lanka tour

