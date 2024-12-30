Matches (7)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui,NZ vs SL, Dec 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Mount Maunganui, December 30, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
W
W
L
W
W
Sri Lanka
W
W
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 136 Runs • 22.67 Avg • 132.03 SR
7 M • 129 Runs • 21.5 Avg • 135.78 SR
10 M • 402 Runs • 40.2 Avg • 130.94 SR
10 M • 305 Runs • 33.89 Avg • 123.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
5 M • 7 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 16.28 SR
7 M • 6 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 25.66 SR
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 11.68 SR
9 M • 17 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 9.41 SR
Squad
NZ
SL
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3080
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|30 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka News
Jacob Duffy the slayer as Sri Lanka suffer horror collapse
New Zealand fight back with bat and ball for eight-run win in series opener
Settled Sri Lanka look to break hoodoo against new-look New Zealand
It will be a test for Sri Lanka, whose T20 success this year has largely come at home, against a New Zealand team without several regulars
Eshan Malinga earns maiden call-up for NZ ODIs; Lahiru Kumara recalled
Kumara comes in for Madushanka, while Samarawickrama has been dropped, with Nuwanidu replacing him
For T20 sensation Jacobs, things seem to happen sooner than expected
A maiden IPL contract has been followed by his first New Zealand call-up, but he doesn't want to settle as a "one-dimensional player"