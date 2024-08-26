Matches (27)
Vipers vs The Blaze, 44th Match at Arundel, RHF Trophy, Aug 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
44th Match, Arundel, August 26, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Vipers
L
W
W
W
A
The Blaze
W
W
L
W
NR
Match centre Ground time: 01:42
Match details
|Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|26 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy News
Lauren Winfield-Hill set to sign long term contract with Yorkshire
She will, however, consider the possibility of a loan deal for some or all of the 2025 season in order to play 'Tier 1' cricket
ECB name Tier 2 teams in new women's domestic competition
Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Middlesex, Sussex, Worcestershire, Yorkshire in second tier from 2025
Smith, Davidson-Richards half-centuries keep Stars in hunt
Dani Gregory takes three wickets to derail Sunrisers in run chase
Wellington Storms to 83 in crashing win over Sparks
Three wickets each to Chloe Skelton, Issy Wong seal 182-run victory