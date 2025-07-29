Matches (12)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
IRE-W vs ZIM-W (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

AMSKS vs BDD, 17th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
17th Match, Kabul, July 29, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
PrevNext
Amo Sharks FlagAmo Sharks
128
Boost Defenders FlagBoost Defenders
(6.2/20 ov, T:129) 40/5

BDD need 89 runs in 82 balls.

Current RR: 6.31
 • Required RR: 6.51
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 30/5 (6.00)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Bet
T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Najibullah Zadran* 
(lhb)
2200100.002 (2b)2 (2b)
Bilal Ahmad 
(rhb)
8720114.280 (0b)4 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Abdullah 
(rmf)
0.20206.00100-
Sharafuddin Ashraf 
(sla)
302829.331123-
MatRunsHSAve
247446497*26.73
1310528*13.13
MatWktsBBIAve
872/1122.29
83794/1322.34
 Last BatHaji Murad Muradi 0 (1b) FOW30/5 (4.6 Ov)
2
6th
4
4
5th
W
W
2
4th
W
W
6
6
3rd
1w
1
1
1
W
Match centre Ground time: 11:21
Scores: Samiullah Stanikzai
6.2
2
Abdullah to Zadran, 2 runs
6.1
Abdullah to Zadran, no run
end of over 68 runs
BDD: 38/5CRR: 6.33 RRR: 6.50
Bilal Ahmad8 (7b 2x4)
Najibullah Zadran0 (0b)
Sharafuddin Ashraf 3-0-28-2
Yamin Ahmadzai 3-0-10-3
5.6
Sharafuddin to Bilal Ahmad, no run
5.5
Sharafuddin to Bilal Ahmad, no run
5.4
4
Sharafuddin to Bilal Ahmad, FOUR runs
5.3
Sharafuddin to Bilal Ahmad, no run
5.2
4
Sharafuddin to Bilal Ahmad, FOUR runs
5.1
Sharafuddin to Bilal Ahmad, no run
end of over 52 runs • 2 wickets
BDD: 30/5CRR: 6.00 RRR: 6.60
Bilal Ahmad0 (1b)
Yamin Ahmadzai 3-0-10-3
Sharafuddin Ashraf 2-0-20-2
4.6
W
Yamin to Murad Ali, OUT
Haji Murad Muradi lbw b Yamin Ahmadzai 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
4.5
W
Yamin to Ibrahim Zadran, OUT
Ibrahim Zadran c Qais Ahmad b Yamin Ahmadzai 12 (15b 0x4 1x6 25m) SR: 80
4.4
2
Yamin to Ibrahim Zadran, 2 runs
4.3
Yamin to Ibrahim Zadran, no run
4.2
Yamin to Ibrahim Zadran, no run
4.1
Yamin to Ibrahim Zadran, no run
end of over 412 runs • 2 wickets
BDD: 28/3CRR: 7.00 RRR: 6.31
Bilal Ahmad0 (1b)
Ibrahim Zadran10 (10b 1x6)
Sharafuddin Ashraf 2-0-20-2
Yamin Ahmadzai 2-0-8-1
3.6
Sharafuddin to Bilal Ahmad, no run
3.5
W
Sharafuddin to Allah Noor, OUT
Allah Noor lbw b Sharafuddin Ashraf 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
3.4
W
Sharafuddin to Karim Janat, OUT
Karim Janat c Yamin Ahmadzai b Sharafuddin Ashraf 14 (6b 0x4 2x6) SR: 233.33
3.3
6
Sharafuddin to Karim Janat, SIX runs
3.2
6
Sharafuddin to Karim Janat, SIX runs
3.1
Sharafuddin to Karim Janat, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Worm
AMSKS
BDD
Match details
Kabul International Cricket Stadium
TossBoost Defenders, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)9.00 start, First Session 9.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
Match days29 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
BDD Player Replacement
Substitute
Mohammad Akram
in
Bashir Ahmad
 out (2nd innings)
AMSKS Player Replacement
Substitute
Mohammadullah
in
Samiullah Shinwari
 out (2nd innings)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ajmal Shamolzi
Afghanistan
Izatullah Safi
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah Durrani
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Nasir Khan
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Hamim Khan
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
BDD Innings
Player NameRB
Mohammad Akram
caught36
Ibrahim Zadran
caught1215
Karim Janat
caught146
Allah Noor
lbw01
Bilal Ahmad
not out87
Haji Murad Muradi
lbw01
Najibullah Zadran
not out22
Extras(w 1)
Total40(5 wkts; 6.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Shpageeza Cricket League

TeamMWLPTNRR
AMSKS64280.034
MAK7438-0.170
BDD63360.587
BEAD63360.067
SGT7254-0.403
Full Table