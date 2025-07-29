Matches (12)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
IRE-W vs ZIM-W (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
AMSKS vs BDD, 17th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
17th Match, Kabul, July 29, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
Current RR: 6.31
• Required RR: 6.51
• Last 5 ov (RR): 30/5 (6.00)
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(lhb)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|2 (2b)
|2 (2b)
(rhb)
|8
|7
|2
|0
|114.28
|0 (0b)
|4 (3b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|0.2
|0
|2
|0
|6.00
|1
|0
|0
|-
(sla)
|3
|0
|28
|2
|9.33
|11
|2
|3
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|247
|4464
|97*
|26.73
|13
|105
|28*
|13.13
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|8
|7
|2/11
|22.29
|83
|79
|4/13
|22.34
Last Bat: Haji Murad Muradi 0 (1b) • FOW: 30/5 (4.6 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 11:21Scores: Samiullah Stanikzai
6.2
2
Abdullah to Zadran, 2 runs
6.1
•
Abdullah to Zadran, no run
end of over 68 runs
BDD: 38/5CRR: 6.33 • RRR: 6.50
Bilal Ahmad8 (7b 2x4)
Najibullah Zadran0 (0b)
Sharafuddin Ashraf 3-0-28-2
Yamin Ahmadzai 3-0-10-3
5.6
•
Sharafuddin to Bilal Ahmad, no run
5.5
•
Sharafuddin to Bilal Ahmad, no run
5.4
4
Sharafuddin to Bilal Ahmad, FOUR runs
5.3
•
Sharafuddin to Bilal Ahmad, no run
5.2
4
Sharafuddin to Bilal Ahmad, FOUR runs
5.1
•
Sharafuddin to Bilal Ahmad, no run
end of over 52 runs • 2 wickets
BDD: 30/5CRR: 6.00 • RRR: 6.60
Bilal Ahmad0 (1b)
Yamin Ahmadzai 3-0-10-3
Sharafuddin Ashraf 2-0-20-2
4.6
W
Yamin to Murad Ali, OUT
Haji Murad Muradi lbw b Yamin Ahmadzai 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
4.5
W
Yamin to Ibrahim Zadran, OUT
Ibrahim Zadran c Qais Ahmad b Yamin Ahmadzai 12 (15b 0x4 1x6 25m) SR: 80
4.4
2
Yamin to Ibrahim Zadran, 2 runs
4.3
•
Yamin to Ibrahim Zadran, no run
4.2
•
Yamin to Ibrahim Zadran, no run
4.1
•
Yamin to Ibrahim Zadran, no run
end of over 412 runs • 2 wickets
BDD: 28/3CRR: 7.00 • RRR: 6.31
Bilal Ahmad0 (1b)
Ibrahim Zadran10 (10b 1x6)
Sharafuddin Ashraf 2-0-20-2
Yamin Ahmadzai 2-0-8-1
3.6
•
Sharafuddin to Bilal Ahmad, no run
3.5
W
Sharafuddin to Allah Noor, OUT
Allah Noor lbw b Sharafuddin Ashraf 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
3.4
W
Sharafuddin to Karim Janat, OUT
Karim Janat c Yamin Ahmadzai b Sharafuddin Ashraf 14 (6b 0x4 2x6) SR: 233.33
3.3
6
Sharafuddin to Karim Janat, SIX runs
3.2
6
Sharafuddin to Karim Janat, SIX runs
3.1
•
Sharafuddin to Karim Janat, no run
Commentary Feedback
Worm
AMSKS
BDD
Match details
|Kabul International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Boost Defenders, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.00 start, First Session 9.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
|Match days
|29 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|BDD Player Replacement
Substitute:
|AMSKS Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
BDD Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|3
|6
|caught
|12
|15
|caught
|14
|6
|lbw
|0
|1
|not out
|8
|7
|lbw
|0
|1
|not out
|2
|2
|Extras
|(w 1)
|Total
|40(5 wkts; 6.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>