SGT vs AMSKS, 14th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
14th Match, Kabul, July 26, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
SGT chose to bat.

Current RR: 0
Live
T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Zubaid Akbari* 
(lhb)
02000.000 (2b)0 (2b)
Hazratullah Zazai 
(lhb)
00000.000 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
(lfm)
0.20000.00200-
MatRunsHSAve
4098283*26.54
1403324162*24.81
MatWktsBBIAve
1261595/920.34
Match centre Ground time: 14:01
Scores: Samiullah Stanikzai
0.2
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Zubaid Akbari, no run
0.1
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Zubaid Akbari, no run
SGT
Match details
Kabul International Cricket Stadium
TossSpeen Ghar Tigers, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days26 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Afghanistan
Mahmood Kharoti
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Muhammad Sabir
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Nasir Khan
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Zarab Shah Zaheer
SGT Innings
Player NameRB
Zubaid Akbari
not out02
Hazratullah Zazai
not out00
Total0(0 wkts; 0.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Shpageeza Cricket League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MAK64280.231
BDD53260.729
AMSKS5326-0.084
BEAD52340.054
SGT5142-0.944
Full Table