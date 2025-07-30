Matches (13)
BDD vs SGT, 20th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 30 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
20th Match, Kabul, July 30, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
Karim Janat has scored 6 fifty-plus scores in T20s, the most for BDD breaking Hashmatullah's record
This is the highest match aggregate (404) involving SGT & BDD in T20s
Scorecard summary
Boost Defenders • 206/10(20 overs)
50 (24)
4/19 (4)
39 (22)
2/36 (3)
Speen Ghar Tigers • 198/9(20 overs)
50 (19)
3/34 (4)
40 (20)
2/30 (4)
end of over 204 runs • 1 wicket
SGT: 198/9CRR: 9.90
Fareed Ahmad9 (7b 1x4)
Lutfullah Mohammadi1 (1b)
Abdullah Tarakhail 4-0-45-2
Yama Arab 3-0-33-1
19.6
•
Abdullah Tarakhail to Fareed Ahmad, no run
19.5
•
Abdullah Tarakhail to Fareed Ahmad, no run
19.4
1
Abdullah Tarakhail to Lutfullah Mohammadi, 1 run
19.3
W
Abdullah Tarakhail to Zahir Khan, OUT
Zahir Khan b Abdullah Tarakhail 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 7m) SR: 33.33
19.2
1
Abdullah Tarakhail to Fareed Ahmad, 1 run
19.1
2
Abdullah Tarakhail to Fareed Ahmad, 2 runs
end of over 1911 runs • 1 wicket
SGT: 194/8CRR: 10.21 • RRR: 13.00
Zahir Khan1 (2b)
Fareed Ahmad6 (3b 1x4)
Yama Arab 3-0-33-1
Wahidullah Zadran 4-0-45-1
18.6
•
Yama Arab to Zahir Khan, no run
18.5
1
Yama Arab to Fareed Ahmad, 1 run
18.4
4
Yama Arab to Fareed Ahmad, FOUR runs
18.4
1w
Yama Arab to Fareed Ahmad, 1 wide
18.3
1
Yama Arab to Zahir Khan, 1 run
18.2
W
Yama Arab to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, OUT
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai b Yama Arab 40 (20b 1x4 4x6 30m) SR: 200
18.1
4
Yama Arab to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, FOUR runs
end of over 1810 runs
SGT: 183/7CRR: 10.16 • RRR: 12.00
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai36 (18b 4x6)
Fareed Ahmad1 (1b)
Wahidullah Zadran 4-0-45-1
Karim Janat 4-0-34-3
17.6
1
Wahidullah Zadran to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
17.5
•
Wahidullah Zadran to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, no run
17.4
•
Wahidullah Zadran to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, no run
17.3
2
Wahidullah Zadran to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 2 runs
17.3
1w
Wahidullah Zadran to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 wide
17.2
6
Wahidullah Zadran to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, SIX runs
17.1
•
Wahidullah Zadran to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, no run
Match details
|Kabul International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Boost Defenders, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
|Match days
|30 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|SGT Player Replacement
Substitute:
|BDD Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Boost Defenders 2, Speen Ghar Tigers 0
SGT Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|22
|15
|caught
|50
|19
|lbw
|23
|13
|caught
|14
|15
|caught
|10
|9
|caught
|1
|3
|bowled
|40
|20
|caught
|21
|15
|not out
|9
|7
|bowled
|1
|3
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 5)
|Total
|198(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
