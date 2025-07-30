Matches (13)
BDD vs SGT, 20th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 30 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
20th Match, Kabul, July 30, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
Boost Defenders FlagBoost Defenders

#3

206
Speen Ghar Tigers FlagSpeen Ghar Tigers

#5

(20 ov, T:207) 198/9

BDD won by 8 runs

Player Of The Match
50 (24) & 3/34
karim-janat
6

Karim Janat has scored 6 fifty-plus scores in T20s, the most for BDD breaking Hashmatullah's record

404

This is the highest match aggregate (404) involving SGT & BDD in T20s

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Boost Defenders 206/10(20 overs)
Karim Janat
50 (24)
Rashid Khan
4/19 (4)
Ibrahim Zadran
39 (22)
Lutfullah Mohammadi
2/36 (3)
Speen Ghar Tigers 198/9(20 overs)
Hazratullah Zazai
50 (19)
Karim Janat
3/34 (4)
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai
40 (20)
Azim Zadran
2/30 (4)
end of over 204 runs • 1 wicket
SGT: 198/9CRR: 9.90 
Fareed Ahmad9 (7b 1x4)
Lutfullah Mohammadi1 (1b)
Abdullah Tarakhail 4-0-45-2
Yama Arab 3-0-33-1
19.6
Abdullah Tarakhail to Fareed Ahmad, no run
19.5
Abdullah Tarakhail to Fareed Ahmad, no run
19.4
1
Abdullah Tarakhail to Lutfullah Mohammadi, 1 run
19.3
W
Abdullah Tarakhail to Zahir Khan, OUT
Zahir Khan b Abdullah Tarakhail 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 7m) SR: 33.33
19.2
1
Abdullah Tarakhail to Fareed Ahmad, 1 run
19.1
2
Abdullah Tarakhail to Fareed Ahmad, 2 runs
end of over 1911 runs • 1 wicket
SGT: 194/8CRR: 10.21 RRR: 13.00
Zahir Khan1 (2b)
Fareed Ahmad6 (3b 1x4)
Yama Arab 3-0-33-1
Wahidullah Zadran 4-0-45-1
18.6
Yama Arab to Zahir Khan, no run
18.5
1
Yama Arab to Fareed Ahmad, 1 run
18.4
4
Yama Arab to Fareed Ahmad, FOUR runs
18.4
1w
Yama Arab to Fareed Ahmad, 1 wide
18.3
1
Yama Arab to Zahir Khan, 1 run
18.2
W
Yama Arab to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, OUT
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai b Yama Arab 40 (20b 1x4 4x6 30m) SR: 200
18.1
4
Yama Arab to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, FOUR runs
end of over 1810 runs
SGT: 183/7CRR: 10.16 RRR: 12.00
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai36 (18b 4x6)
Fareed Ahmad1 (1b)
Wahidullah Zadran 4-0-45-1
Karim Janat 4-0-34-3
17.6
1
Wahidullah Zadran to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
17.5
Wahidullah Zadran to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, no run
17.4
Wahidullah Zadran to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, no run
17.3
2
Wahidullah Zadran to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 2 runs
17.3
1w
Wahidullah Zadran to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 wide
17.2
6
Wahidullah Zadran to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, SIX runs
17.1
Wahidullah Zadran to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, no run
Match details
Kabul International Cricket Stadium
TossBoost Defenders, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Boost-dfd
Karim Janat
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days30 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
SGT Player Replacement
Substitute
Darwish Rasooli
in
Mohammad Ibrahim
 out (2nd innings, 7 ov)
BDD Player Replacement
Substitute
Wahidullah Zadran
in
Mohammad Akram
 out (2nd innings)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah Durrani
Afghanistan
Mahmood Kharoti
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Ajmal Shamolzi
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Hamim Khan
PointsBoost Defenders 2, Speen Ghar Tigers 0
SGT Innings
Player NameRB
Zubaid Akbari
caught2215
Hazratullah Zazai
caught5019
Bahir Shah
lbw2313
Darwish Rasooli
caught1415
Rahmat Shah
caught109
Ikram Alikhil
caught13
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai
bowled4020
Rashid Khan
caught2115
Fareed Ahmad
not out97
Zahir Khan
bowled13
Lutfullah Mohammadi
not out11
Extras(lb 1, w 5)
Total198(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Shpageeza Cricket League

TeamMWLPTNRR
AMSKS862120.872
MAK853100.314
BDD8448-0.004
BEAD8356-0.811
SGT8264-0.407
