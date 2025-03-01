Matches (12)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (1)
ZIM vs CAN (1)
President's Trophy (4)
Australia 1-Day (1)
NZC Women's One Day (1)

Canterbury vs Auckland, Final at Dunedin, Ford Trophy, Mar 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Dunedin, March 02, 2025, The Ford Trophy
PrevNext
Canterbury FlagCanterbury
Auckland FlagAuckland
Today
9:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
CANT Win & Bat
AUCK Win & Bat
CANT Win & Bowl
AUCK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 14:25
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
University Oval, Dunedin
Series
Season2024/25
Match days02 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Ford Trophy

TeamMWLDPTNRR
CANT10720330.804
AUCK10640270.479
CD10540250.182
OTAGO10550230.156
WELL1045019-0.442
ND101806-1.195
Full Table