Invincibles vs Phoenix, 1st Match at London, Women's Hundred, Jul 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, The Oval, July 23, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Oval Invincibles (Women) FlagOval Invincibles (Women)
Birmingham Phoenix (Women) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Women)
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
M Kapp
9 M • 220 Runs • 44 Avg • 126.43 SR
L Winfield-Hill
10 M • 184 Runs • 20.44 Avg • 111.51 SR
SFM Devine
10 M • 211 Runs • 21.1 Avg • 124.85 SR
AE Jones
10 M • 192 Runs • 24 Avg • 119.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Kapp
9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 12.5 SR
SAE Smale
10 M • 8 Wkts • 7 Econ • 18.75 SR
EL Arlott
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.2 Econ • 12.25 SR
KA Levick
7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 12.72 SR
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
SQUAD
OI-W
BP-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Georgie Boyce 
Top order Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Amara Carr 
Wicketkeeper
Tash Farrant 
Bowler
Joanne Gardner 
Allrounder
Laura Harris 
Top order Batter
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Ryana MacDonald-Gay 
Allrounder
Paige Scholfield 
Batting Allrounder
Lizzie Scott 
Bowler
Rachel Slater 
-
Sophia Smale 
Allrounder
Mady Villiers 
Bowling Allrounder
Amanda-Jade Wellington 
Bowler
Lauren Winfield-Hill 
Batter
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2024
Match days23 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BP-W-----
LS-W-----
MO-W-----
NSC-W-----
OI-W-----
SB-W-----
TR-W-----
WF-W-----
