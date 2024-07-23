Matches (12)
Invincibles vs Phoenix, 1st Match at London, Women's Hundred, Jul 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, The Oval, July 23, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Invincibles
L
W
L
L
W
Phoenix
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
OI-W9 M • 220 Runs • 44 Avg • 126.43 SR
10 M • 184 Runs • 20.44 Avg • 111.51 SR
BP-W10 M • 211 Runs • 21.1 Avg • 124.85 SR
BP-W10 M • 192 Runs • 24 Avg • 119.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OI-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 12.5 SR
OI-W10 M • 8 Wkts • 7 Econ • 18.75 SR
BP-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.2 Econ • 12.25 SR
BP-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 12.72 SR
SQUAD
OI-W
BP-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|23 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
