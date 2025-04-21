Matches (17)
AFG A vs Ireland A, 5th Match at Abu Dhabi, UAE A-Team Tri, Apr 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Abu Dhabi, April 21, 2025, UAE A-Team Tri Series (OD)
Afghanistan A FlagAfghanistan A
Ireland A FlagIreland A
Today, 6:00 AM
18m
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Darwish Rasooli
7 M • 328 Runs • 54.67 Avg • 101.54 SR
Zubaid Akbari
8 M • 262 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 77.05 SR
ST Doheny
10 M • 304 Runs • 30.4 Avg • 70.37 SR
C De Freitas
2 M • 131 Runs • 131 Avg • 73.59 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Qais Ahmad
7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 32.6 SR
Naveed Zadran
6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.66 Econ • 28.2 SR
G Hoey
4 M • 7 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 27.14 SR
L McCarthy
4 M • 7 Wkts • 6 Econ • 21.42 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Playing XI
AFG-A
IRE-A
Player
Role
Sharafuddin Ashraf 
Allrounder
Zia-ur-Rehman 
Bowling Allrounder
Darwish Rasooli (c)
Top order Batter
Abdul Rahman 
Bowler
Qais Ahmad 
Bowler
Ikram Alikhil 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ijaz Ahmad 
-
Farmanullah 
Allrounder
Zubaid Akbari 
Batting Allrounder
Khalil Ahmed 
Bowler
Abdul Malik 
Opening Batter
Mohammad Ishaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Bilal Ahmad 
Batter
Sediqullah Atal 
Opening Batter
Bilal Sami 
Bowler
Naveed Zadran 
Bowler
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Tossno toss
Series
UAE A-Team Tri Series (OD)
Afghanistan A v Ireland A
Season2025
Match days21 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ajmal Shamolzi
Afghanistan
Farooq Khan
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Muhammad Sabir
Reserve Umpire
U.A.E.
Khalid Elahi
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Hamim Khan
