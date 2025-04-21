Matches (17)
AFG A vs Ireland A, 5th Match at Abu Dhabi, UAE A-Team Tri, Apr 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Abu Dhabi, April 21, 2025, UAE A-Team Tri Series (OD)
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AFG A
L
W
W
L
W
Ireland A
W
W
L
L
L
Ground time: 09:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AFG-A7 M • 328 Runs • 54.67 Avg • 101.54 SR
AFG-A8 M • 262 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 77.05 SR
IRE-A10 M • 304 Runs • 30.4 Avg • 70.37 SR
IRE-A2 M • 131 Runs • 131 Avg • 73.59 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG-A7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 32.6 SR
AFG-A6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.66 Econ • 28.2 SR
IRE-A4 M • 7 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 27.14 SR
IRE-A4 M • 7 Wkts • 6 Econ • 21.42 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Playing XI
AFG-A
IRE-A
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|21 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee