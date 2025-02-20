Matches (10)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WPL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Champions Trophy (1)

Oman vs U.S.A., 1st T20I at Al Amarat, , Feb 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I, Al Amerat, February 20, 2025, United States of America in Oman T20I Series
Prev
Next
Oman FlagOman
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
What will be the toss result?
OMA Win & Bat
USA Win & Bat
OMA Win & Bowl
USA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3095
Match days20 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question