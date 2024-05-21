Live
1st T20I, Prairie View, May 21, 2024, Bangladesh tour of United States of America
U.S.A. chose to field.

Current RR: 6.48
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 30/3 (6.00)
Report

USA bowl in first men's T20I against Bangladesh

Bangladesh made two changes to the XI that played the last T20I against Zimbabwe last week

Mohammad Isam
Mohammad Isam
21-May-2024 • 41 mins ago
Litton Das dragged an attempted scoop onto his stumps, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I, Chattogram, May 7, 2024

Litton Das scored 1, 23 and 12 in three T20Is against Zimbabwe earlier in May  •  AFP/Getty Images

USA chose to bowl vs Bangladesh
USA captain Monank Patel chose to bowl in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Texas as both sides build-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup that begins on June 1 in the USA and the Caribbean.
Bangladesh made two changes to the XI that played the last T20I against Zimbabwe last week. The out-of-form Litton Das came in for Tanzid Hasan, a move to try and help Litton regain his touch. Shoriful Islam, who was rested for the last couple of matches against Zimbabwe, came in for Mohammad Saifuddin.
USA made four changes to the side that played the fifth T20I against Canada last month. They brought in Steven Taylor, Patel, Jasdeep Singh and Ali Khan for this game.
This is the first T20I between the USA and Bangladesh men's sides, though the women have faced each other previously.
USA: 1 Steven Taylor 2 Monank Patel (capt & wk), 3 Andries Ghous, 4 Aaron Jones, 5 Nitish Kumar, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Ali Khan, 8 Harmeet Singh, 9 Jasdeep Singh, 10 Noshtush Kenjige, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar
Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Shakib Al Hasan, 7 Jaker Ali (wk), 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Mahedi Hasan, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Bangladesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Litton Das
lbw1415
Soumya Sarkar
caught2013
Najmul Hossain Shanto
stumped311
Towhid Hridoy
not out138
Shakib Al Hasan
not out25
Extras(nb 2)
Total54(3 wkts; 8.2 ovs)
