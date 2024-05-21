USA bowl in first men's T20I against Bangladesh

Bangladesh made two changes to the XI that played the last T20I against Zimbabwe last week

Litton Das scored 1, 23 and 12 in three T20Is against Zimbabwe earlier in May • AFP/Getty Images

USA chose to bowl vs Bangladesh

USA captain Monank Patel chose to bowl in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Texas as both sides build-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup that begins on June 1 in the USA and the Caribbean.

Bangladesh made two changes to the XI that played the last T20I against Zimbabwe last week. The out-of-form Litton Das came in for Tanzid Hasan, a move to try and help Litton regain his touch. Shoriful Islam, who was rested for the last couple of matches against Zimbabwe, came in for Mohammad Saifuddin.

USA made four changes to the side that played the fifth T20I against Canada last month. They brought in Steven Taylor, Patel, Jasdeep Singh and Ali Khan for this game.

This is the first T20I between the USA and Bangladesh men's sides, though the women have faced each other previously.

USA: 1 Steven Taylor 2 Monank Patel (capt & wk), 3 Andries Ghous, 4 Aaron Jones, 5 Nitish Kumar, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Ali Khan, 8 Harmeet Singh, 9 Jasdeep Singh, 10 Noshtush Kenjige, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar