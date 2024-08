Rain allows only 15 overs on opening day

At the other end, Tony de Zorzi looked more comfortable playing the ball off the front foot against Jayden Seales and timed well enough down the ground to get a three. Seales' pace was in the mid-130kph range and he offered little threat in the first three overs, which saw Kraigg Braithwaite turn to Gudakesh Motie in the eighth over. And de Zorzi could not have asked for anything better. His eyes lit up when Motie flighted his fourth ball, and he went down on one knee to swipe it over midwicket. He repeated the shot two balls later and Motie was only kept on for another over, and de Zorzi hit him for four in that one, before Braithwaite went to Jason Holder