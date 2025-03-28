Matches (8)
IPL (2)
National T20 (3)
NZ vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
Tuskers vs Mountaineers, 7th Match at Harare, ZIM T20, Mar 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Harare, March 28, 2025, Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition
What will be the toss result?
TUSK Win & Bat
MOUNT Win & Bat
TUSK Win & Bowl
MOUNT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tuskers
L
L
W
L
L
Mountaineers
W
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:11
Match details
|Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|28 March 2025 - day (20-over match)