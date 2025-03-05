Stats - Rachin Ravindra's dream run at ICC ODI tournaments
Stats highlights from the Champions Trophy semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa in Lahore
5 Hundreds for Rachin Ravindra in ODIs, all in ICC tournaments: three in the 2023 World Cup and two in this Champions Trophy.
No one else has scored their first five ODI hundreds in ICC tournaments. Bangladesh's Mahmudullah made all his four ODI hundreds at ICC tournaments.
67.00 Ravindra's batting average in ICC ODI tournaments (World Cup and Champions Trophy) - 804 runs in 13 innings with two fifties and five hundreds. It is the highest average among 80 batters with a minimum of 750 runs in these tournaments.
362 for 6 New Zealand's total against South Africa is the highest by any team at the Champions Trophy, surpassing Australia's 356 for 5 against England, also in Lahore in this tournament. It is also New Zealand's highest against South Africa in ODIs. And only once have South Africa conceded a higher total in ICC ODI tournaments - 377 for 6 against Australia in the 2007 World Cup.
3 Number of totals in ODI knockouts, higher than New Zealand's 362 for 6. The highest is 397 for 4 by India against New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final.
3 Hundreds for Kane Williamson in his last three ODI innings against South Africa. He is the first player to score a hat-trick of hundreds against South Africa in this format. Williamson had unbeaten hundreds in his previous two innings against them - 106 not out in the 2019 World Cup and 133* in the 2025 tri-series in Pakistan.
167.57 Williamson's strike rate in his last 37 balls in the Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa. He scored 62 runs with seven fours and two sixes after striking at only 70.18 in his first 57 balls (40 runs with three fours).
65 Runs conceded by Keshav Maharaj in his ten overs, the most he has conceded in an ODI since his debut against England in 2017, when he gave away 72 runs.
65 Innings since New Zealand last had a century partnership for the opening wicket in ODIs - 106 between Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls against India in February 2020.
New Zealand is one of three teams in men's ODIs without a century opening stand in this period - Canada (20 matches) and Jersey (5) being the others.
31.55 New Zealand's opening partnership average since their last century stand in ODIs, the lowest among the teams in the ongoing Champions Trophy, and the third lowest among Full-Member teams.