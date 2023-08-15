Gear up for red cards, and the Bravo-Pollard bromance - All you need to know about CPL 2023

Also, where can you follow the games live, and whom are the big new international signings?

Old rivalries will reignite and new T20 superstars will be created as the 11th edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2023) kicks off this week. Here's everything you need to know about the latest season.

The biggest party in cricket is back?

Yes, there's more for fans of West Indies cricket to look forward to on the back of their Yes, there's more for fans of West Indies cricket to look forward to on the back of their T20I series win against India. The CPL starts on Wednesday, August 16, with defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs taking on hosts St Lucia Kings in Gros Islet.

After 30 league games, the top four - out of six teams - will qualify for the playoffs and the final is scheduled for September 24 in Providence, Guyana.

How many countries will the CPL visit this time?

The CPL 2023 season will be played in five countries: St Lucia, St Kitts, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana. Each country will get six league games across four match days. Guyana will additionally host the playoff leg.

That sounds... tiring.

Well, yes and no.

Games are spaced out - with only four match days every week. At each location, there will be two weekday games, followed by a break, and then four double-header games on Saturday and Sunday.

After that, there's a break again before cricket resumes the following week in a new country following the same pattern. In all, there are only 24 match days even though the tournament lasts 39 days.

But... Tallawahs don't have a home game.

Yes, the CPL is not going to Jamaica, but neither did it last season, and Tallawahs won the title anyway. So home advantage has never mattered too much in the CPL.

Who are the other strong sides?

Guyana Amazon Warriors have been historically strong. They have five runner-up trophies and have reached the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. That side - with Azam Khan, Guyana Amazon Warriors have been historically strong. They have five runner-up trophies and have reached the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. That side - with Shimron Hetmyer Romario Shepherd and Rahmanullah Gurbaz , among others - is consistently dangerous.

With Dwayne Bravo joining forces once again with good friend Kieron Pollard, four-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders will also be quite keen on making strong return after finishing last in 2022.

Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard will reunite at Trinbago Knight Riders • WICB Media/Brooks LaTouche Photography Ltd

Any funky rules in CPL 2023?

Nothing too out-of-the-box, just a simple red card! According to new playing conditions, if the fielding side is operating too slowly, there might be a situation where the umpire asks one fielder to exit the field in the 20th over.

This could be a big gamechanger for batting sides, but it's the most extreme step in a series of new rules written up to combat a slow pace of play . Even batting sides can be hit with a five-run penalty if they are wasting time.

How can fans outside the Caribbean catch the action?

Every match of CPL 2023 will have live ball-by-ball commentary on ESPNcricinfo. Fans in India can watch on FanCode. USA and UK viewers can watch on Willow TV and BT Sport respectively. Fox Sports is broadcasting in Australia, Sky Sports NZ in New Zealand and SportsMax TV across the Caribbean. Fans in Pakistan can watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.