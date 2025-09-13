Ten Doeschate: India will be 'as professional and focused' as they can against Pakistan

"It's a very sensitive issue and I've got no doubt the players share the compassion and feeling of the vast majority of the Indian public," ten Doeschate explained. "The Asia Cup was in limbo for a long period of time and we were just waiting. We didn't think we were going to be coming at one stage.

"You know what the Indian government's stance is and now the team and particularly the players, you have to put those sentiments and the emotions behind. That's something we addressed in the team meeting today.

"We're aware of people's feelings, at the same time we've got to go out, and the guys get a chance to play for their country, and they'll be as professional and focused as they can be given the circumstances."

In explaining the process of trying to focus on the task, ten Doeschate revealed coach Gautam Gambhir 's message to the team. He also said there was no need for the team management to insulate the players from the external chatter.

"The waiting period of knowing whether this [Asia Cup] was going to happen was the most frustrating part," he said. "Once we knew we were going to be here, and playing, we have tried to get on with the business of it. This game, particularly, we haven't prepared differently, like I said, but we are obviously aware of the sentiments and strong feelings.

"Gauti's message has been sort of very professional about not worrying about things that are not in our control and being emotionless when approaching the cricket side of things. The guys are professional enough, I am sure.

"Individuals have different levels of feeling on the spectrum of where they feel the whole situation [geopolitical tensions] is, but the messaging has been to focus on the cricket, and try to focus on the one game tomorrow."

The cricket world has shifted its collective gaze towards Suryakumar Yadav's India vs Salman Agha's Pakistan • AFP/Getty Images

Asked if the team was looking at sport as a tool to protest, ten Doeschate was clear that they were here to do what they were asked: to play cricket.

"The other side of the argument is you separate sport and politics, and people have got different opinions on that," he said, "Hopefully the way we play can represent how players feel about the country. I understand the position and, like I explained, the sentiment. We are following the direction of what the BCCI and Indian government have decided is right for the country at the moment."

In being as honest as he could be around the slightly delicate circumstances around which India are playing Pakistan in the tournament - the Pahalgam attacks and the aftermath of what followed taken into context - ten Doeschate explained their "processes" were very similar to how it would be for other games, while being mindful of what their opponents will come up with, given they are a young team wanting to play in a new direction.

"I'll be honest, no," he said when asked if there was a little "something extra" for this match. "I was expecting a lot more niggle at the Champions Trophy game. I didn't really feel that either. Certainly, the preparation and focus this week haven't been any different to our preparation for any other important game.

"Pakistan have started to come to terms with how they want to play T20 cricket, so it's going to be a slightly different challenge from maybe the last 24 months. But we want to focus on what we're doing and how we want to play is the most important thing for us, given we have the potential of playing Pakistan a couple of times in this tournament, and obviously in the next six months as well, there's going to be a World Cup.