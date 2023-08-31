Kyle Verreynne named Western Province captain for CSA One-Day Cup

He replaces Wayne Parnell, who is out with a shoulder niggle and is expected back during the course of the tournament

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne has been named Western Province's captain for CSA's upcoming domestic One-Day Cup which starts on September 16, replacing allrounder Wayne Parnell in the position. Verreynne had led the team in seven first-class games and three T20s during the 2022-23 season.

Western Province head coach Salieg Nackerdien cited Parnell's "high workload in recent months" and a consequent "shoulder niggle" as the reasons behind naming a new captain, with Verreynne chosen to lead only for this season.

"Wayne is busy with physiotherapy, and hopefully, he'll be ready during the course of the One-Day Cup depending on his availability and how he responds," Nackerdien said. "He is very much keen and committed to Western Province, and a key player in the squad. That is the reason why Kyle is taking over - to create continuity with the team, [with the One-Day Cup] starting in two weeks' time.

"I know Kyle will do an outstanding job for the team. He is currently gelling nicely with the squad, adding to the environment we've created over the past two or three seasons."

Western Province won one and lost two of the T20s in which Verreynne led last season, and won two of the seven four-day matches. As captain in those first-class games, Verreynne averaged 59.44 while hitting one century and four half-centuries.

"I am really excited; we have a nice bunch of guys this year," he said. "Western Province means a lot to me, so to be able to captain this side and lead this year is massive, and I'm really looking forward to it... Something I'm big on is just having fun and making sure we enjoy our cricket. So throughout the season that is going to be the message from me."