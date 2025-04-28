Kids make portraits of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and other MI players
Mumbai Indians players had the chance to immerse themselves in the world of art when they got to view some portraits of the squad made by kids.
Captain Hardik Pandya had no trouble figuring out which one of the portraits was Jasprit Bumrah despite the figure missing a pair of eyes. There was also the iconic Suryakumar Yadav catch from the 2024 T20 World Cup final, although SKY spotted that he was missing a shoe in the picture.
Lasith Malinga's hair made it easy to spot his portrait, although we are intrigued by Rohit Sharma's observation: "If you take the hair out, it looks like Drake." Rohit himself was drawn playing a shot, although to SKY, it wasn't clear whether it was a cut or a pull - maybe it was abstract art?
Vignesh Puthur, MI's young left-arm wristspinner, was able to identify his picture because of his watch.
One of the portraits was a real head-scratcher for all the players, but eventually they figured out that it was Mitchell Santner, with his trademark fist pump.
Mumbai Indians are currently on a hot streak, having won their last five games, and are placed in the third position in the points table of IPL 2025. They have 12 points from ten matches, the same as fourth-placed Delhi Capitals, who have played only nine matches so far, and Gujarat Titans, in second place after eight matches. MI's next match is against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on May 1.