The IPL has a new pet

The IPL has a brand new addition to its broadcast squad, and it's a... dog? This roving robo-dog is strapped with cameras to give a dog's eye view of proceedings behind the scenes at the tournament, as well as providing players and commentators a fair bit of amusement. The as-yet-unnamed pet can walk, run, jump, beg and even make a little heart - but only for people it likes apparently, and Danny Morrison seems to be a favourite.
The dog was filmed interacting with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals players, most of who found the pup adorable. Reece Topley though seemed more than a little spooked. Maybe he's watched that episode of Black Mirror
? It even played coin-bearer at the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Thursday.
The robo-dog is reminiscent of those first designed by Massachusetts-based robotics company Boston Dynamics, whose highly mobile quadrapeds have been designed for various purposes, from serving as pack-mules for the military to inspection of sites deemed too dangerous for humans. The IPL dog seemed based on Boston Dynamics' smallest and most adorable quadraped (quadrapet?) yet - Spot
.