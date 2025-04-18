The IPL has a new pet

The IPL has a brand new addition to its broadcast squad, and it's a... dog? This roving robo-dog is strapped with cameras to give a dog's eye view of proceedings behind the scenes at the tournament, as well as providing players and commentators a fair bit of amusement. The as-yet-unnamed pet can walk, run, jump, beg and even make a little heart - but only for people it likes apparently, and Danny Morrison seems to be a favourite.