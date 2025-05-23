'A proud and defining moment' for Zimbabwe cricket

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani has said the team's ongoing Test against England is a "defining moment" that "underscores the importance of inclusive participation in the game's most revered format."

The Trent Bridge Test is Zimbabwe's first Test in England since 2003, and their first international game across formats in the country since 2004. After the four-day Test, Zimbabwe will also play a four-day game against South Africa in Arundel from June 3 to 6.

"Zimbabwe's return to Test cricket in England marks a proud and defining moment - not only for our team but for the global cricket community," Mukuhlani said in a statement. "It reflects our continued growth as a cricketing nation and underscores the importance of inclusive participation in the game's most revered format.

"Test cricket remains the ultimate measure of skill, character and endurance. For it to thrive, all Test-playing nations - especially smaller teams like ours - must be afforded meaningful opportunities to compete regularly, including against top-tier opposition.

"This match against England is more than just a contest - it is a celebration of Test cricket's enduring power to inspire, challenge and unite. It reaffirms our conviction that the red-ball game must remain at the heart of cricket's future, with teams like Zimbabwe playing a full and active role at its core."

After a tough first day , on which England scored 498 for 3 before declaring on 565 for 6 on the second morning, Zimbabwe responded positively with opener Brian Bennett scoring a hundred off 97 balls. It was the fastest Test hundred by a Zimbabwean and he is only their third batter to score one against England.