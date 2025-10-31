मैच (9)
फ़ीचर्स

'क्या मैच था, क्या प्रदर्शन था'- ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद क्रिकेट जगत की प्रतिक्रिया

कई पूर्व और वर्तमान खिलाड़ियों ने जेमिमाह रॉड्रिग्स और भारतीय टीम के तारीफ़ों के बांधे पुल

ESPNcricinfo स्टाफ़
31-Oct-2025 • 2 hrs ago
An emotional Harmanpreet Kaur is engulfed by her team-mates, India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final, Navi Mumbai, October 30, 2025

भावुक हरमनप्रीत कौर अपनी टीम की साथियों के साथ  •  ICC/Getty Images

भारत ने विश्व कप इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा लक्ष्य हासिल कर फ़ाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराना अपने आपमें एक ख़ास बात है और आइए देखते हैं कि इस ख़ास जीत पर विश्व क्रिकेट ने क्या प्रतिक्रिया दी?
India WomenAUS Women vs IND WomenICC Women's World Cup

