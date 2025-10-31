'क्या मैच था, क्या प्रदर्शन था'- ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद क्रिकेट जगत की प्रतिक्रिया
कई पूर्व और वर्तमान खिलाड़ियों ने जेमिमाह रॉड्रिग्स और भारतीय टीम के तारीफ़ों के बांधे पुल
Cannot believe what I've just seen. Jemi Rodrigues - that was unbelievable. One of the greatest humans you will ever meet. One of the greatest knocks you will ever see #INDvAUS #CWC25— Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 30, 2025
Nights like these remind you why you play this game.— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 30, 2025
The belief, the fight, and the hunger to win - all came together tonight.
Congratulations to #TeamIndia for a top-class performance against Australia and for booking a place in the World Cup final! #CWC2025 pic.twitter.com/l4qVI52s9K
From being left out of the team earlier in the World Cup to taking your team to the final.— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) October 30, 2025
Take a Bow Jemimah
The most heartwarming interview— Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) October 30, 2025
Congratulations Jemi , you made your country proud. https://t.co/yGyVqn2owA
Incredible stuff from the girls .. how good they have become in last 5 years .. one more to go .. just outstanding @BCCIWomen— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 30, 2025
It ain't over till it's over! What a performance girls pic.twitter.com/Ox0Mg0hbEt— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 30, 2025
This is the greatest day in the history of Indian women's cricket.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 30, 2025
There are wins that go beyond numbers on a scoreboard. This was one of them.— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 30, 2025
Under pressure, with the world watching @ImHarmanpreet played with the calm and conviction of a true leader while @JemiRodrigues brought pure focus and intent to play an innings of a lifetime!
This… pic.twitter.com/CdAwK07sCT
Wow .. What a chase .. any team that beats Australia deserve to win the WC .. #WomensWorldCup2025— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 30, 2025
Not just a record run chase but one of the greatest, on the back of one of the greatest WWC innings by @JemiRodrigues #INDvsAUS #worldcup2025— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) October 30, 2025
India into the final. What a game. What a performance— DK (@DineshKarthik) October 30, 2025
Jemimah Rodrigues - What an innings
Took the team past the finish line. The entire nation will be glued to their TVs this Sunday#WomensWorldCup2025
Incredible. Historic. Unforgettable. And now time to bring this spirit into the big Final. #TeamIndia #CWC2025— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) October 30, 2025
And we did it https://t.co/LWoLcEIcrH— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 30, 2025