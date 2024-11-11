Matches (6)
Live
3rd ODI (D/N), Sharjah, November 11, 2024, Afghanistan v Bangladesh
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(15.6/50 ov) 76/4
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan

Bangladesh chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 4.75
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 15/1 (3.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:BAN 196
Bangladesh bat in decider; Zakir replaces injured Shanto, debut for Rana

Afghanistan named an unchanged XI for the third game running

Himanshu Agrawal
11-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat in the decider, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Sharjah, November 11, 2024

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is leading Bangladesh in Najmul Hossain Shanto's absence  •  BCB

Toss Bangladesh chose to bat vs Afghanistan
Bangladesh's stand-in captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss against Afghanistan in the third ODI in Sharjah, and opted to bat first. Mehidy was leading the side in place of the regular captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, whose groin injury has not only ruled him out of this match but also from the upcoming Tests against West Indies.
In another change to their team, Bangladesh also decided to rest senior quick Taskin Ahmed from the series decider against Afghanistan. In Shanto and Taskin's place, they brought in Zakir Hasan and debutant fast bowler Nahid Rana, respectively.
Rana, 22, has the ability to consistently bowl at 140kph, and had impressed the selectors on Test tours of Pakistan and India over the last few months. So far, he has played only ten List A games, picking up 26 wickets at a fantastic average of 16.46.
Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, meanwhile, confirmed the same playing XI for the third game in a row, even as his side had lost the second ODI by 68 runs on Saturday. Before that, a 92-run win in the first game had put them 1-0 up in the series.
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Sediqullah Atal, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Azmatullah Omarzai, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Gulbadin Naib, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 AM Ghazanfar, 10 Nangeyalia Kharote, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh: 1 Soumya Sarkar, 2 Tanzid Hasan Tamim, 3 Zakir Hasan, 4 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Jaker Ali (wk), 8 Nasum Ahmed, 9 Nahid Rana, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
AfghanistanBangladeshBangladesh vs AfghanistanAfghanistan v Bangladesh

Himanshu Agrawal is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
AFG 70.71%
BANAFG
100%50%100%BAN InningsAFG Innings

Current Over 16 • BAN 76/4

Live Forecast: BAN 194
Powered by Smart Stats
Bangladesh Innings
Player NameRB
Tanzid Hasan
caught1929
Soumya Sarkar
bowled2423
Zakir Hasan
run out47
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
not out820
Towhid Hridoy
caught714
Mahmudullah
not out33
Extras(lb 2, w 9)
Total76(4 wkts; 15.6 ovs)
<1 / 3>