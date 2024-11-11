Bangladesh bat in decider; Zakir replaces injured Shanto, debut for Rana

Rana, 22, has the ability to consistently bowl at 140kph, and had impressed the selectors on Test tours of Pakistan and India over the last few months. So far, he has played only ten List A games, picking up 26 wickets at a fantastic average of 16.46.

Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, meanwhile, confirmed the same playing XI for the third game in a row, even as his side had lost the second ODI by 68 runs on Saturday. Before that, a 92-run win in the first game had put them 1-0 up in the series.