Falcons vs Amazon, 2nd Match at North Sound, CPL 2024, Aug 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match (N), North Sound, August 30, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Falcons
Amazon
W
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 416 Runs • 46.22 Avg • 140.54 SR
GAW10 M • 402 Runs • 57.43 Avg • 136.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 13.05 SR
GAW10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.21 Econ • 14.66 SR
SQUAD
ABF
GAW
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|30 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Caribbean Premier League News
Klaasen pulls out of CPL 2024 for family reasons
St Lucia Kings sign up New Zealand's Tim Seifert as a replacement
CPL 2024 FAQs: New team, new players, new intrigues
Who, what, where and everything else you need to know about CPL 2024
Stars in the making - five young West Indians to look out for at CPL 2024
One of them has played international cricket already, and the others could be on their way to the highest level soon
CPL 2024: Nortje, Shamsi to replace Thushara, Hasaranga at Patriots
The Sri Lanka pair is currently recovering from injuries