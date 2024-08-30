Matches (15)
ENG v SL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (2)
WCPL (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
NL T20 Tri-Series (1)

Falcons vs Amazon, 2nd Match at North Sound, CPL 2024, Aug 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match (N), North Sound, August 30, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
PrevNext
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons FlagAntigua and Barbuda Falcons
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
ABF Win & Bat
GAW Win & Bat
ABF Win & Bowl
GAW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
[object Object]
Falcons
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Saim Ayub
10 M • 416 Runs • 46.22 Avg • 140.54 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 402 Runs • 57.43 Avg • 136.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
D Pretorius
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 13.05 SR
Imran Tahir
10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.21 Econ • 14.66 SR
SQUAD
ABF
GAW
PLAYER
ROLE
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
Jewel Andrew 
-
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Teddy Bishop 
Batter
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Justin Greaves 
Allrounder
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
Jahmar Hamilton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Kofi James 
Bowler
Joshua James 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Amir 
Bowler
Kelvin Pitman 
Bowler
Roshon Primus 
Bowling Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Hayden Walsh 
Bowler
Match details
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Series
Season2024
Match days30 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Caribbean Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BR-----
GAW-----
STKNP-----
SLK-----
TKR-----
Full Table