Trinbago vs Falcons, 20th Match at Port of Spain, CPL 2024, Sep 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match (N), Port of Spain, September 19, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Trinbago
L
W
L
W
W
Falcons
L
W
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TKR9 M • 354 Runs • 44.25 Avg • 171.01 SR
TKR7 M • 275 Runs • 55 Avg • 141.75 SR
ABF5 M • 174 Runs • 43.5 Avg • 139.2 SR
ABF5 M • 159 Runs • 31.8 Avg • 133.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.03 Econ • 14.57 SR
TKR8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 16 SR
ABF7 M • 10 Wkts • 9.4 Econ • 12 SR
ABF8 M • 9 Wkts • 7 Econ • 18.66 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
TKR
ABF
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|19 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
