Trinbago vs Falcons, 20th Match at Port of Spain, CPL 2024, Sep 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match (N), Port of Spain, September 19, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons FlagAntigua and Barbuda Falcons
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
9 M • 354 Runs • 44.25 Avg • 171.01 SR
KU Carty
7 M • 275 Runs • 55 Avg • 141.75 SR
JP Greaves
5 M • 174 Runs • 43.5 Avg • 139.2 SR
Fakhar Zaman
5 M • 159 Runs • 31.8 Avg • 133.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Waqar Salamkheil
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.03 Econ • 14.57 SR
SP Narine
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 16 SR
SK Springer
7 M • 10 Wkts • 9.4 Econ • 12 SR
CJ Green
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7 Econ • 18.66 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
TKR
ABF
Player
Role
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Dwayne Bravo 
Allrounder
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Mark Deyal 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Edward 
Bowling Allrounder
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Josh Little 
Bowler
Sunil Narine 
Bowling Allrounder
Shaqkere Parris 
Top order Batter
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Roy 
Opening Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Waqar Salamkheil 
Bowler
Match details
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Series
Season2024
Match days19 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BR651101.470
SLK64280.133
GAW43161.420
TKR43160.659
ABF8264-0.642
STKNP8172-1.575
Full Table