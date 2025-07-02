Kent cling on to deny Northamptonshire record-breaking win in tense final hour

Kent 566 for 8 dec (Bell-Drummond 158, Finch 118, Guthrie 3-92) and 160 for 8 (Evison 49* Chahal 4-51, Harrison 3-59) drew with Northamptonshire 624 for 6 (Zaib 150*,Harrison 122, Broad 107, Vasconcelos 100)

Kent clung on to deny Northamptonshire a sensational, record-breaking win in the Rothesay County Championship, closing on 160 for 8 at stumps, after a stomach-churningly tense final hour.

A hitherto sterile contest finally ignited on the final day as Yuzvendra Chahal and Calvin Harrison nearly spun the visitors to an improbable victory using the much-maligned Kookaburra ball.

Northants defied the elements, batted aggressively and declared on 722 for 6, smashing the record for the highest score by any side at this venue, eclipsing the 676 made by Australia in 1921. Saif Zaib made 196 not out and Justin Broad was unbeaten on 157, an unbroken partnership of 298. It also meant they led by 156, giving Kent a minimum of 59 overs to navigate, 11 of which were lost due to rain.

Chahal took 4 for 51 and for the second consecutive week it was left to Joey Evison stave off defeat. He hit 49 from 104 balls and was helped by a dramatic late return from Tawanda Muyeye, who left the ground at lunchtime due to personal reasons, but returned to bat at ten and was there with Evison at stumps.

Northants resumed with Zaib on 150 and Broad on 107, but just 12 minutes were possible before the rain became too heavy for the players to continue.

Some 18 overs were wiped out and when play resumed, but Zaib and Broad tried to make up for the lost time. Broad took two from Jaydn Denly to pass 150.

Gallows humour prevailed. When Matt Parkinson conceded his 200th run his team mates applauded and he put an arm around Zaib, who was on 195 at the time, as if to say: "that's how you do it."

The rain returned and with Northamptonshire on 722 for 6 lunch was taken early, but this time only one over was lost and Kent faced a potentially awkward afternoon, under leaden skies.

It looked even more awkward when Liam Guthrie sent Denly's off stump cartwheeling, four balls into the reply, but after four overs the rain returned with Kent on 12 for 1 and 11 further overs were chalked off, leaving Kent with a minimum of 48 to survive.

Chahal then bowled Ekansh Singh for 37, but despite a succession of appeals of varying conviction Ben Compton and Daniel Bell-Drummond steered Kent to the relative safety of 76 for 2 at tea.

After that they fell apart. Bell-Drummond edged the first ball of the evening session, from Harrison, to Broad at first slip and Compton then went trying to sweep Chahal, victim of a low catch at square leg by Tim Robinson.

With Muyeye unable to bat Kent were effectively five down with 45 minutes to go before the final hour.

Harry Finch cut Harrison straight to Broad for four and Parkinson strolled out with Kent still 61 in arrears. Chahal then took two wickets in two balls: Parkinson survived 12 deliveries until Broad took his third catch of the innings and Wes Agar went for a heave and was out for a golden duck, caught behind by Lewis McManus.

Matt Quinn played more sensibly until he lofted the 57th ball he faced from Harrison to Chahal for 13.