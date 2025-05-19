Matches (9)
Oman vs Canada, 68th Match at Lauderhill, WCL 2, May 19 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
68th Match, Lauderhill, May 19, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Oman • 217/6(50 overs)
77 (103)
2/27 (8)
76* (77)
2/36 (10)
Canada • 202/10(49 overs)
85 (104)
3/31 (10)
37 (52)
3/41 (10)
end of over 495 runs • 1 wicket
CAN: 202/10CRR: 4.12 • RRR: 16.00 • Need 16 from 6b
Jatinderpal Matharu7 (9b 1x4)
Sufyan Mehmood 9-0-37-1
Mujibur Ali 1-0-1-1
48.6
W
Sufyan to Kaleem Sana, OUT
Kaleem Sana c Hammad Mirza b Sufyan Mehmood 4 (6b 1x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
48.5
•
Sufyan to Kaleem Sana, no run
48.4
4
Sufyan to Kaleem Sana, FOUR runs
48.3
1
Sufyan to Matharu, 1 run
48.2
•
Sufyan to Matharu, no run
48.1
•
Sufyan to Matharu, no run
end of over 481 run • 1 wicket
CAN: 197/9CRR: 4.10 • RRR: 10.50 • Need 21 from 12b
Kaleem Sana0 (3b)
Jatinderpal Matharu6 (6b 1x4)
Mujibur Ali 1-0-1-1
Sufyan Mehmood 8-0-32-0
47.6
•
Mujibur Ali to Kaleem Sana, no run
47.5
•
Mujibur Ali to Kaleem Sana, no run
47.4
•
Mujibur Ali to Kaleem Sana, no run
47.3
W
Mujibur Ali to Heyliger, OUT
Dilon Heyliger c †Shukla b Mujibur Ali 18 (29b 0x4 0x6) SR: 62.06
47.2
•
Mujibur Ali to Heyliger, no run
47.1
1
Mujibur Ali to Matharu, 1 run
end of over 476 runs
CAN: 196/8CRR: 4.17 • RRR: 7.33 • Need 22 from 18b
Dilon Heyliger18 (27b)
Jatinderpal Matharu5 (5b 1x4)
Sufyan Mehmood 8-0-32-0
Aamir Kaleem 10-1-46-1
46.6
•
Sufyan to Heyliger, no run
46.5
1
Sufyan to Matharu, 1 run
46.4
4
Sufyan to Matharu, FOUR runs
46.3
•
Sufyan to Matharu, no run
46.2
•
Sufyan to Matharu, no run
46.1
1
Sufyan to Heyliger, 1 run
end of over 463 runs • 1 wicket
CAN: 190/8CRR: 4.13 • RRR: 7.00 • Need 28 from 24b
Jatinderpal Matharu0 (1b)
Dilon Heyliger17 (25b)
Aamir Kaleem 10-1-46-1
Shakeel Ahmed 10-1-41-3
45.6
•
Aamir to Matharu, no run
45.5
W
Aamir to Shivam Sharma, OUT
Shivam Sharma c Mohammad Nadeem b Aamir Kaleem 37 (52b 2x4 1x6) SR: 71.15
Match details
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
|Toss
|Oman, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|ODI no. 4872
|Match days
|19 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
|ODI debut
|List A debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Oman 2, Canada 0
Canada Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|run out
|7
|15
|lbw
|0
|2
|bowled
|85
|104
|caught
|33
|71
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|2
|3
|bowled
|0
|4
|caught
|37
|52
|caught
|18
|29
|not out
|7
|9
|caught
|4
|6
|Extras
|(nb 2, w 7)
|Total
|202(10 wkts; 49 ovs)
<1 / 3>