Oman vs Canada, 68th Match at Lauderhill, WCL 2, May 19 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
68th Match, Lauderhill, May 19, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Oman FlagOman
217/6
Canada FlagCanada
(49/50 ov, T:218) 202

Oman won by 15 runs

Player Of The Match
76* (77) & 2 catches
mohammad-nadeem
Scorecard summary
Oman 217/6(50 overs)
Hammad Mirza
77 (103)
Shivam Sharma
2/27 (8)
Mohammad Nadeem
76* (77)
Dilon Heyliger
2/36 (10)
Canada 202/10(49 overs)
Pargat Singh
85 (104)
Samay Shrivastava
3/31 (10)
Shivam Sharma
37 (52)
Shakeel Ahmed
3/41 (10)
end of over 495 runs • 1 wicket
CAN: 202/10CRR: 4.12 RRR: 16.00 • Need 16 from 6b
Jatinderpal Matharu7 (9b 1x4)
Sufyan Mehmood 9-0-37-1
Mujibur Ali 1-0-1-1
48.6
W
Sufyan to Kaleem Sana, OUT
Kaleem Sana c Hammad Mirza b Sufyan Mehmood 4 (6b 1x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
48.5
Sufyan to Kaleem Sana, no run
48.4
4
Sufyan to Kaleem Sana, FOUR runs
48.3
1
Sufyan to Matharu, 1 run
48.2
Sufyan to Matharu, no run
48.1
Sufyan to Matharu, no run
end of over 481 run • 1 wicket
CAN: 197/9CRR: 4.10 RRR: 10.50 • Need 21 from 12b
Kaleem Sana0 (3b)
Jatinderpal Matharu6 (6b 1x4)
Mujibur Ali 1-0-1-1
Sufyan Mehmood 8-0-32-0
47.6
Mujibur Ali to Kaleem Sana, no run
47.5
Mujibur Ali to Kaleem Sana, no run
47.4
Mujibur Ali to Kaleem Sana, no run
47.3
W
Mujibur Ali to Heyliger, OUT
Dilon Heyliger c †Shukla b Mujibur Ali 18 (29b 0x4 0x6) SR: 62.06
47.2
Mujibur Ali to Heyliger, no run
47.1
1
Mujibur Ali to Matharu, 1 run
end of over 476 runs
CAN: 196/8CRR: 4.17 RRR: 7.33 • Need 22 from 18b
Dilon Heyliger18 (27b)
Jatinderpal Matharu5 (5b 1x4)
Sufyan Mehmood 8-0-32-0
Aamir Kaleem 10-1-46-1
46.6
Sufyan to Heyliger, no run
46.5
1
Sufyan to Matharu, 1 run
46.4
4
Sufyan to Matharu, FOUR runs
46.3
Sufyan to Matharu, no run
46.2
Sufyan to Matharu, no run
46.1
1
Sufyan to Heyliger, 1 run
end of over 463 runs • 1 wicket
CAN: 190/8CRR: 4.13 RRR: 7.00 • Need 28 from 24b
Jatinderpal Matharu0 (1b)
Dilon Heyliger17 (25b)
Aamir Kaleem 10-1-46-1
Shakeel Ahmed 10-1-41-3
45.6
Aamir to Matharu, no run
45.5
W
Aamir to Shivam Sharma, OUT
Shivam Sharma c Mohammad Nadeem b Aamir Kaleem 37 (52b 2x4 1x6) SR: 71.15
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Pargat Singh
85 runs (104)
12 fours0 six
Productive shot
cut shot
21 runs
5 fours0 six
Control
84%
Hammad Mirza
77 runs (103)
3 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
sweep shot
12 runs
1 four1 six
Control
80%
Best performances - bowlers
S Shrivastava
O
10
M
0
R
31
W
3
ECO
3.1
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Shakeel Ahmed
O
10
M
1
R
41
W
3
ECO
4.1
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
TossOman, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Oman
Mohammad Nadeem
Match numberODI no. 4872
Match days19 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
ODI debut
Jatinderpal Matharu
Jatinderpal Matharu
Muhammed Imran
Muhammed Imran
Mujibur Ali
Mujibur Ali
List A debut
Muhammed Imran
Muhammed Imran
Mujibur Ali
Mujibur Ali
Umpires
U.S.A.
Jermaine Lindo
U.S.A.
Vijaya Mallela
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
PointsOman 2, Canada 0
Canada Innings
Player NameRB
YS Samra
run out715
NS Dhaliwal
lbw02
Pargat Singh
bowled85104
H Thaker
caught3371
Saad Bin Zafar
caught01
S Movva
caught23
M Gill
bowled04
Shivam Sharma
caught3752
D Heyliger
caught1829
J Matharu
not out79
Kaleem Sana
caught46
Extras(nb 2, w 7)
Total202(10 wkts; 49 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
NED20126260.279
USA17125240.776
SCOT1695201.070
OMA1796200.037
CAN189720-0.035
NAM2071314-0.544
UAE163136-1.294
NEP12286-0.271
Full Table