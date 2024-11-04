Matches (19)
Nepal vs Scotland, 44th Match at Dallas, WCL 2, Nov 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nepal
L
A
L
W
L
Scotland
W
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 00:44
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Nepal won by 5 wickets (with 121 balls remaining)
29-Oct-2024
Nepal won by 2 wickets (with 35 balls remaining)
21-Feb-2023
Nepal won by 3 wickets (with 18 balls remaining)
17-Feb-2023
Scotland won by 8 wickets (with 198 balls remaining)
08-Dec-2022
Scotland won by 3 wickets (with 107 balls remaining)
04-Dec-2022
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4796
|Match days
|4 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
