Live report - England vs USA: Crunch time in Group 2

Live report - England vs USA: Crunch time in Group 2By Vithushan Ehantharajah
Curran strikes in the last over of the Powerplay!
A back-of-the-hand slower ball asks Steven Taylor to put a bit more into this cut shot. Sadly, he can only cut to the left of Moeen Ali at backward point, who takes a few steps before putting in the dive.
Milestone wicket, too, for Curran...
Reece Topley strikes in the 1st over!
The Gous was looking to let loose, punching his 11th six of the competition with a glorious flick off a leg-stump half-volley from Reece Topley. It landed flush on the sponge, and with third in the ring, it was both a well-judged shot from USA's leading runscorer and a poor line from the left armer.
A ball later, Topley veered on a similar, but a little straighter. Gous fancied that same region but ended up hitting too square, straight into the hands of Phil Salt at deep square leg.
A shame for Andries Gous, who barring an unlikely swing in results, ends his World Cup with an impressive 219 runs at 43.80 and an impressive strike rate of 151.03.
A Bajan reunion
Aaron Jones is carded at No.4, and there's every chance he'll come against his old mate, Jofra Archer. The pair attended primary and second school with each other and they have already exchanged the odd bit of smacktalk ahead of today's encounter.
"Oh, if he hits my helmet or anything, he will talk about it for the next three years for sure," Jones told Sid Monga. "If I can hit it [a delivery from Archer] for a six, I will definitely hit it for a six. If it's a good one, I will just let it go."
Read the full interview here.
The Bridgetown boundary dimensions
England win the toss, bowl first
Jos Buttler calls correctly and fancies a chase. "With the early morning start, it may be a little bit tacky to start with."
England make one change, as expected, with Chris Jordan coming back into the XI at the expense of Mark Wood. "We're really to the business end of the competition now," says Buttler. "It's been a quick turnaround but we need to bring our intensity today. We know what we have to do."
Aaron Jones says he'd have fancied bowling first, too, with what the pitch can offer the pacers up top, and announces an unchanged team from the defeat against West Indies. Monank Patel is still missing. "We're going to come hard, as always. We're going to play fearless cricket. Let's see how we come up."
It is important to remember that the USA do have a sliver of an opportunity to make it through to the knockouts. They do, however, need to bumper results. Here's a full rundown of the Group 2 scenarios.
USA: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Andries Gous (wk), 3 Nitish Kumar, 4 Aaron Jones (capt), 5 Corey Anderson, 6 Shayan Jahangir, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Nosthush Kenjinge, 9 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 10 Ali Khan, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt, wk), 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley
Advantage USA?
Barn-burner in Bridgetown?
Welcome, one and all, to the first of this final round of Super Eight matches in Group 2. We’re back in Barbados for this Old World versus New World battle between England and USA.
England know a win pretty much guarantees them passage through to the knockout stages, taking them to four points. The margin of victory only needs to be so great - winning by 10 if they batted first, for example - to leapfrog South Africa’s net run rate. That way, regardless of the result between South Africa (currently on four points) and West Indies (two), the title defence is still on track, having survived a couple of potentially derailing shunts along the way.
For the USA, this is something of a farewell. Sure, a Super Size Me blowout win could get them second if the Proteas inflict a similar shellacking on the West Indies. But the reality is the main motivation is to finish an engaging campaign with a bang.
After taking down Pakistan in Group A, how cool would it be to take down both of 2022’s finalists in their maiden World Cup?
Here's our man on the ground Sid Monga with an update on conditions: "Good morning. There’s evidence of overnight rain but it’s bright and sunny. The forecast has improved, and even though I can’t guarantee no interruptions, I can guarantee a completed game on behalf of Barbados. Same pitch as the West Indies vs USA game."
Sid also reports that Chris Jordan has been marking his run-up. Perhaps coming in for Mark Wood? We'll found out in half-an-hour...
