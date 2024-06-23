Live report - England vs USA: Crunch time in Group 2

Harry Brook and Moeen Ali arrive for England's match against USA • ICC/Getty Images

Welcome, one and all, to the first of this final round of Super Eight matches in Group 2. We’re back in Barbados for this Old World versus New World battle between England and USA.

England know a win pretty much guarantees them passage through to the knockout stages, taking them to four points. The margin of victory only needs to be so great - winning by 10 if they batted first, for example - to leapfrog South Africa’s net run rate. That way, regardless of the result between South Africa (currently on four points) and West Indies (two), the title defence is still on track, having survived a couple of potentially derailing shunts along the way.

For the USA, this is something of a farewell. Sure, a Super Size Me blowout win could get them second if the Proteas inflict a similar shellacking on the West Indies. But the reality is the main motivation is to finish an engaging campaign with a bang.

After taking down Pakistan in Group A, how cool would it be to take down both of 2022’s finalists in their maiden World Cup?

Here's our man on the ground Sid Monga with an update on conditions: "Good morning. There’s evidence of overnight rain but it’s bright and sunny. The forecast has improved, and even though I can’t guarantee no interruptions, I can guarantee a completed game on behalf of Barbados. Same pitch as the West Indies vs USA game."