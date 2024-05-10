Live Report - Gill, Sudharsan run riot over CSK

This is what happened when CSK faced GT the last time in Ahmedabad in the IPL 2023 final. It was a chaotic three-day T20 final, remember? It's all history now. A lot has changed with the two teams since. The bottom-placed GT are hoping not to capsize today. A loss today will put them out of contention for the knockouts. CSK, on the other hand, are better-placed than GT to make the playoffs, but they need to win to simplify their passage to Ahmedabad again for the qualifiers. Can they cope with the absence of their first-choice fast bowlers Pathirana, Mustafizur and Chahar?