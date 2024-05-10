Live Report - Gill, Sudharsan run riot over CSK

Live
Live Report - Gill, Sudharsan run riot over CSKBy Deivarayan Muthu
What have you done Deshpande?
He has dropped Gill at long-off on 72 off Mitchell, who is left seething. What's worse? Deshpande has parried the ball over the boundary.
CSK appear to have lost the plot in Ahmedabad. Gill then crunches Mitchell flat and hard over extra-cover for six more. Why are CSK having one of their weaker fielders manning the hotspots?
In the absence of Pathirana, Mustafizur and Chahar, their bowling attack also seems weak. Gaikwad turned to Mitchell, but he was also dispatched for runs. Mitchell finishes with 4-0-52-0.
Gill brings up a fifty of his own
The GT captain reaches the landmark by shovelling Simarjeet Singh for a six over long leg. Gill has got there off just 25 balls. He celebrates the landmark by flat-batting a four straight past Simarjeet for four more.
Mind you, it wasn't a bad ball again from Simarjeet. But Gill is so gifted that he can make good balls like so very bad.
It's just the 11th over of the innings, but Gill and Sai have forced CSK into doing death bowling. Daz Mitchell was bowling wide cutters away from the swinging arcs, while Simarjeet is now bowling wide yorkers with a packed off-side field.
Can GT reach 250 in front of their home crowd? The ball is flying in Ahmedabad.
Our statsguru Sampath Bandarupalli has dug this out for you
Fewest innings to 1000 runs at a venue in men's T20s:
19 - Shubman Gill, Ahmedabad
22 - Chris Gayle, Bengaluru
22 - David Warner, Hyderabad
22 - Aaron Finch, The Oval
22 - Babar Azam, Rawalpindi
22 - Mohammad Rizwan, Karachi
Fifty for Sai Su
He played an absolute blinder the last time these two sides met in Ahmedabad, in that final. He has grown from strength to strength since. He had a stint with Surrey, with some help from Vikram Solani, GT's director of cricket, and won the LV= Insurance County Championship title with them. He then went onto make his international debut for India.
It initially looked like he was riding in Gill's slipstream, but he has accelerated to a 32-ball half-century. Jadeja is left nursing figures of 2-0-29-0. The presence of Sudharsan at the top and Miller in the middle can help GT counter CSK's left-arm fingerspinners.
Along the way, Sudharsan (25 innings) has become the fastest Indian to 1000 IPL runs. He goes past Tendulkar (31 innings) and Gaikwad (31 innings).
Gill and Sudharsan keep up the good work
They have added 58 together in the first six overs. Only once have GT scored more runs in the powerplay in IPL 2024, when they had hit 67 against DC in Delhi last month.
Gill, in particular, is looking in sublime touch. Simarjeet Singh bowls a blameless back-of-a-length delivery just outside off in the last over of the powerplay. But Gill makes it look like a bad ball by swatting it over mid-on for six. Already the shot of the day for me.
In the next over, Gill short-arm jabs Jadeja between deep midwicket and wide long-on for four more. Sudharsan is also ticking along nicely at the other end. GT are 72 for 0 in seven overs.
Gill, Sudharsan start strong for GT
Santner has been pulled out of the attack after just one over. Thakur gets the new-ish ball and Sudharsan greets him with a lofted six of his own. The ball flies over the extra-cover boundary. GT are 32 for 3 in three overs.
CSK opt to bowl; GT bring in Tyagi
2 No of tosses Gaikwad has won in 12 games this IPL
Stop the press. Gaikwad finally wins a toss.Deepak Chahar, who didn't travelled to Dharamsala, has linked up with the CSK side in Ahmedabad, but it appears like he isn't fit to return to action. CSK make one change: Ravindra replaces Gleeson.
Two changes for GT. Gill says that Saha is out injured, so Wade returns to the team. Little makes way for Tyagi.
CSK XI: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad(capt), 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Daz Mitchell, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 MS Dhoni(wk),8 Mitchell Santner,9 Shardul Thakur,10 Tushar Deshpande, 11 Simarjeet Singh
Impact Subs bench: Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary
GT XI: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 M Shahrukh Khan, 4 David Miller, 5 Matthew Wade (wk), 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Noor Ahmad, 9 Umesh Yadav, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Kartik Tyagi
Impact Subs bench: Abhinav Manohar, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav
Is Gaikwad taking special coaching to win a toss?
Gaikwad has lost 10 out of 11 tosses so far in IPL 2024. "Even his wife has had something to say" about his wretched luck at the toss. Can he turn it around in Ahmedabad today?
Hello, folks
RESULT
Gujarat Titans
214/4
Chennai Super Kings
(15/15 ov, T:171) 171/5
CSK won by 5 wickets (with 0 balls remaining) (DLS method)
This is what happened when CSK faced GT the last time in Ahmedabad in the IPL 2023 final. It was a chaotic three-day T20 final, remember? It's all history now. A lot has changed with the two teams since. The bottom-placed GT are hoping not to capsize today. A loss today will put them out of contention for the knockouts. CSK, on the other hand, are better-placed than GT to make the playoffs, but they need to win to simplify their passage to Ahmedabad again for the qualifiers. Can they cope with the absence of their first-choice fast bowlers Pathirana, Mustafizur and Chahar?
