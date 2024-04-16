Live report - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Live
Live report - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan RoyalsBy Andrew Fidel Fernando
30 runs off the last two powerplay overs
Fifth over:
Royals had kept it so tight in the first four overs, conceding only 26. But then Angkrish Raghuvanshi took Trent Boult's third over for 14 runs, hitting three fours.
And then Sunil Narine crashed a tall six off Kuldeep Sen's fifth ball over deep midwicket, then slammed a four down the ground off his sixth.
Avesh takes a stunning caught and bowled
...And this time doesn't try to poach it from wicketkeeper Samson.
In the last match RR played, Avesh Khan tried to get underneath a catch that should have ideally been left to the wicketkeeper Samson, and the chance was grassed.
This time, when Phil Salt hit a shortish ball low to the left of Avesh, he reached out and grabbed it nicely in his follow through. In the celebration, Samson rips off his glove and gives it to Avesh, who sticks the ball in it and shows it to the dressing room.
It's a sign of a happy team when you can so quickly laugh about your mishaps from the last match.
Boult keeps the first half of the powerplay quiet
^^ Trent Boult's two overs so far. There's been some swing, some energy behind the shorter balls, and KKR's batters, who have been outstanding in the Powerplay so far this IPL, haven't been able to get him away - aside for that one four Phil Salt struck.
This is the worth of an experienced new-ball bowler.
Bishop picks Shreyas Iyer over Sanju Samson
Two young Indian captains headlining clash. Ian Bishop thinks Iyer>Samson.
Royals will bowl first at Eden Gardens
Royals will feel they have some advantage chasing, particularly as they ran down Punjab Kings' unconvincing score just three nights ago. The last match at Eden Gardens was also won by the team chasing - KKR.
ESPNcricinfo's live preview show
Our experts break down this top-of the table clash.
Welcome to this big playa clash
Waddup folks. These teams are rolling in wins right now. Rajasthan Royals have 10 points. Kolkata Knight Riders have played one fewer match and has eight. This is as big as the games get early in the season, and fingers, toes, limbs, everything you have crossed, we will have some fireworks. Welcome to ESPNcricinfo's Live Report.
2 The number of matches these teams have collectively lost, after 11 games played.
