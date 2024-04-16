Matches (5)
Live
31st Match (N), Eden Gardens, April 16, 2024, Indian Premier League
PrevNext

RR chose to field.

Current RR: 9.25
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 54/1 (10.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:KKR 217
Scorecard
Live Blog
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Updated 9 mins ago • Published Today

Live report - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

By Andrew Fidel Fernando

30 runs off the last two powerplay overs

Fifth over:
4
1
1
4
4
Sixth over:
4lb
1
1
6
4
Royals had kept it so tight in the first four overs, conceding only 26. But then Angkrish Raghuvanshi took Trent Boult's third over for 14 runs, hitting three fours.
And then Sunil Narine crashed a tall six off Kuldeep Sen's fifth ball over deep midwicket, then slammed a four down the ground off his sixth.
1

Avesh takes a stunning caught and bowled

...And this time doesn't try to poach it from wicketkeeper Samson.
In the last match RR played, Avesh Khan tried to get underneath a catch that should have ideally been left to the wicketkeeper Samson, and the chance was grassed.
This time, when Phil Salt hit a shortish ball low to the left of Avesh, he reached out and grabbed it nicely in his follow through. In the celebration, Samson rips off his glove and gives it to Avesh, who sticks the ball in it and shows it to the dressing room.
It's a sign of a happy team when you can so quickly laugh about your mishaps from the last match.
4
1

Boult keeps the first half of the powerplay quiet

2
2
1
1
4
^^ Trent Boult's two overs so far. There's been some swing, some energy behind the shorter balls, and KKR's batters, who have been outstanding in the Powerplay so far this IPL, haven't been able to get him away - aside for that one four Phil Salt struck.
This is the worth of an experienced new-ball bowler.
1

Royals will bowl first at Eden Gardens

Royals will feel they have some advantage chasing, particularly as they ran down Punjab Kings' unconvincing score just three nights ago. The last match at Eden Gardens was also won by the team chasing - KKR.
1

ESPNcricinfo's live preview show

Our experts break down this top-of the table clash.

Welcome to this big playa clash

Waddup folks. These teams are rolling in wins right now. Rajasthan Royals have 10 points. Kolkata Knight Riders have played one fewer match and has eight. This is as big as the games get early in the season, and fingers, toes, limbs, everything you have crossed, we will have some fireworks. Welcome to ESPNcricinfo's Live Report.
2 The number of matches these teams have collectively lost, after 11 games played.
1
1
Win Probability
KKR 83%
KKRRR
100%50%100%KKR InningsRR Innings

Current Over 8 • KKR 74/1

Live Forecast: KKR 209
Powered by Smart Stats
KKR Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
PD Salt
caught1013
SP Narine
not out3323
A Raghuvanshi
not out2212
Extras(b 4, lb 5)
Total74(1 wkt; 7.6 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
RR651100.767
KKR54181.688
CSK64280.726
SRH64280.502
LSG63360.038
GT6336-0.637
PBKS6244-0.218
MI6244-0.234
DC6244-0.975
RCB7162-1.185
Full Table
