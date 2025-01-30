Matches (14)
Sri Lanka vs Australia
IND vs ENG
SA20
ILT20
Super Smash
Women's U19 T20 WC
Women's Super Smash
BPL

Warriorz vs KnightRiders, 25th Match at Sharjah, ILT20, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match (N), Sharjah, January 30, 2025, International League T20
Sharjah Warriorz FlagSharjah Warriorz
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders FlagAbu Dhabi Knight Riders
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Charles
8 M • 226 Runs • 28.25 Avg • 164.96 SR
T Kohler-Cadmore
8 M • 222 Runs • 37 Avg • 127.58 SR
A Sharafu
10 M • 237 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 126.73 SR
JM Clarke
8 M • 148 Runs • 18.5 Avg • 133.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AF Milne
8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 24 SR
TG Southee
8 M • 7 Wkts • 9.25 Econ • 24.28 SR
JO Holder
7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 12.38 SR
DJ Willey
10 M • 7 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 30.85 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
SW
ADKR
Player
Role
Tim Southee (c)
Bowler
Ashton Agar 
Bowler
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ethan D'Souza 
Batter
Avishka Fernando 
Opening Batter
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Peter Hatzoglou 
Bowler
Junaid Siddique 
Bowler
Karim Janat 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Kohler-Cadmore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dilshan Madushanka 
Bowler
Traveen Mathew 
Bowler
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Muhammad Jawadullah 
Bowler
Keemo Paul 
Allrounder
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 
Top order Batter
Rohan Mustafa 
Top order Batter
Jason Roy 
Opening Batter
Daniel Sams 
Allrounder
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Virandeep Singh 
Allrounder
Matthew Wade 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Luke Wells 
Top order Batter
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days30 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
U.A.E.
Akbar Ali
Sri Lanka
Ruchira Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Reserve Umpire
England
Martin Saggers
Match Referee
Australia
Simon Taufel
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV862120.287
MIE84481.105
DC8448-0.629
ADKR73460.067
GG7346-0.341
SW8356-0.680
Full Table