Warriorz vs KnightRiders, 25th Match at Sharjah, ILT20, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
25th Match (N), Sharjah, January 30, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Warriorz
L
L
L
L
W
KnightRiders
L
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 226 Runs • 28.25 Avg • 164.96 SR
8 M • 222 Runs • 37 Avg • 127.58 SR
ADKR10 M • 237 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 126.73 SR
ADKR8 M • 148 Runs • 18.5 Avg • 133.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SW8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 24 SR
SW8 M • 7 Wkts • 9.25 Econ • 24.28 SR
ADKR7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 12.38 SR
ADKR10 M • 7 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 30.85 SR
Squad
SW
ADKR
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|30 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
