Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (4)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
NL Women vs THA Women, 2nd Match at Kirtipur, Nepal Tri, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Kirtipur, January 31, 2025, Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series
What will be the toss result?
NL-W Win & Bat
THA-W Win & Bat
NL-W Win & Bowl
THA-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NL Women
W
W
W
NR
L
THA Women
L
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:09
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
|Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2715
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.15 start, First Session 12.15-13.45, Interval 13.45-14.05, Second Session 14.05-15.35
|Match days
|31 January 2025 - day (20-over match)