Queensland vs West Aust, 20th Match at Brisbane, Australia 1-Day, Feb 23 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
20th Match, Brisbane, February 23, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
131
(26/50 ov, T:132) 132/4
West Aust won by 6 wickets (with 144 balls remaining)
List A CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|16
|15
|2
|0
|106.66
|7 (6b)
|15 (14b)
(lhb)
|15
|10
|1
|1
|150.00
|5 (4b)
|15 (10b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|6
|0
|36
|3
|6.00
|22
|5
|0
|-
(rmf)
|5
|0
|26
|1
|5.20
|20
|2
|1
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|75
|1834
|100
|32.75
|73
|2105
|257
|33.41
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|2
|5
|3/36
|20.40
|34
|38
|4/39
|35.61
Last Bat: Hilton Cartwright 33 (41b) • FOW: 117/4 (24.2 Ov)
Match centre
end of over 2610 runs
WA: 132/4CRR: 5.07
D'Arcy Short15 (10b 1x4 1x6)
Ashton Turner16 (15b 2x4)
Jack Wildermuth 5-0-26-1
Callum Vidler 6-0-36-3
25.6
6
Wildermuth to DJM Short, SIX runs
25.5
•
Wildermuth to DJM Short, no run
25.4
2
Wildermuth to DJM Short, 2 runs
25.3
•
Wildermuth to DJM Short, no run
25.2
2
Wildermuth to DJM Short, 2 runs
25.1
•
Wildermuth to DJM Short, no run
end of over 259 runs • 1 wicket
WA: 122/4CRR: 4.88 • RRR: 0.40
D'Arcy Short5 (4b 1x4)
Ashton Turner16 (15b 2x4)
Callum Vidler 6-0-36-3
Xavier Bartlett 7-1-30-0
24.6
1
Vidler to DJM Short, 1 run
24.5
•
Vidler to DJM Short, no run
24.4
•
Vidler to DJM Short, no run
24.3
4
Vidler to DJM Short, FOUR runs
24.2
W
Vidler to Cartwright, OUT
Hilton Cartwright c Guthrie b Vidler 33 (41b 4x4 0x6) SR: 80.48
24.1
4
Vidler to Cartwright, FOUR runs
end of over 245 runs
WA: 113/3CRR: 4.70 • RRR: 0.73
Ashton Turner16 (15b 2x4)
Hilton Cartwright29 (39b 3x4)
Xavier Bartlett 7-1-30-0
Callum Vidler 5-0-27-2
23.6
•
Bartlett to Turner, no run
23.5
2
Bartlett to Turner, 2 runs
23.4
1
Bartlett to Cartwright, 1 run
23.3
•
Bartlett to Cartwright, no run
23.2
1
Bartlett to Turner, 1 run
23.1
1
Bartlett to Cartwright, 1 run
end of over 237 runs
WA: 108/3CRR: 4.69 • RRR: 0.88
Ashton Turner13 (12b 2x4)
Hilton Cartwright27 (36b 3x4)
Callum Vidler 5-0-27-2
Xavier Bartlett 6-1-25-0
22.6
2
Vidler to Turner, 2 runs
22.5
•
Vidler to Turner, no run
Match details
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
|Toss
|Western Australia, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|23 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Western Australia 5, Queensland 0