Queensland vs West Aust, 20th Match at Brisbane, Australia 1-Day, Feb 23 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
20th Match, Brisbane, February 23, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Queensland FlagQueensland
131
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
(26/50 ov, T:132) 132/4

West Aust won by 6 wickets (with 144 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
4/39
bryce-jackson
List A CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Ashton Turner* 
(rhb)
161520106.667 (6b)15 (14b)
D'Arcy Short 
(lhb)
151011150.005 (4b)15 (10b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Callum Vidler 
(rm)
603636.002250-
Jack Wildermuth 
(rmf)
502615.202021-
MatRunsHSAve
75183410032.75
73210525733.41
MatWktsBBIAve
253/3620.40
34384/3935.61
 Last BatHilton Cartwright 33 (41b) FOW117/4 (24.2 Ov)
6
2
2
25th
1
4
W
4
24th
2
1
1
1
23rd
2
4
1
22nd
4
2
end of over 2610 runs
WA: 132/4CRR: 5.07 
D'Arcy Short15 (10b 1x4 1x6)
Ashton Turner16 (15b 2x4)
Jack Wildermuth 5-0-26-1
Callum Vidler 6-0-36-3
25.6
6
Wildermuth to DJM Short, SIX runs
25.5
Wildermuth to DJM Short, no run
25.4
2
Wildermuth to DJM Short, 2 runs
25.3
Wildermuth to DJM Short, no run
25.2
2
Wildermuth to DJM Short, 2 runs
25.1
Wildermuth to DJM Short, no run
end of over 259 runs • 1 wicket
WA: 122/4CRR: 4.88 RRR: 0.40
D'Arcy Short5 (4b 1x4)
Ashton Turner16 (15b 2x4)
Callum Vidler 6-0-36-3
Xavier Bartlett 7-1-30-0
24.6
1
Vidler to DJM Short, 1 run
24.5
Vidler to DJM Short, no run
24.4
Vidler to DJM Short, no run
24.3
4
Vidler to DJM Short, FOUR runs
24.2
W
Vidler to Cartwright, OUT
Hilton Cartwright c Guthrie b Vidler 33 (41b 4x4 0x6) SR: 80.48
24.1
4
Vidler to Cartwright, FOUR runs
end of over 245 runs
WA: 113/3CRR: 4.70 RRR: 0.73
Ashton Turner16 (15b 2x4)
Hilton Cartwright29 (39b 3x4)
Xavier Bartlett 7-1-30-0
Callum Vidler 5-0-27-2
23.6
Bartlett to Turner, no run
23.5
2
Bartlett to Turner, 2 runs
23.4
1
Bartlett to Cartwright, 1 run
23.3
Bartlett to Cartwright, no run
23.2
1
Bartlett to Turner, 1 run
23.1
1
Bartlett to Cartwright, 1 run
end of over 237 runs
WA: 108/3CRR: 4.69 RRR: 0.88
Ashton Turner13 (12b 2x4)
Hilton Cartwright27 (36b 3x4)
Callum Vidler 5-0-27-2
Xavier Bartlett 6-1-25-0
22.6
2
Vidler to Turner, 2 runs
22.5
Vidler to Turner, no run
Match details
Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
TossWestern Australia, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Player Of The Match
West Aust
Bryce Jackson
Match days23 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Claire Polosak
Australia
Donovan Koch
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Stephen Dionysius
Match Referee
Australia
Kepler Wessels
PointsWestern Australia 5, Queensland 0
West Aust Innings
Player NameRB
S Fanning
bowled2633
J Goodwin
caught2447
HWR Cartwright
caught3341
JL Curtis
caught510
AJ Turner
not out1615
DJM Short
not out1510
Extras(lb 6, w 7)
Total132(4 wkts; 26 ovs)
<1 / 2>

One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
SOA6410210.320
VIC743018-0.162
NSW7330160.099
QLD7330150.244
TAS6230110.106
WA72509-0.481
Full Table