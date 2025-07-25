Matches (7)
AMSKS vs MAK, 11th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 25 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
11th Match, Kabul, July 25, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
165/7
(19/20 ov, T:166) 166/3
MAK won by 7 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
What will be the toss result?
AMSKS Win & Bat
49%
MAK Win & Bat
31%
AMSKS Win & Bowl
7%
MAK Win & Bowl
13%
Match centreScores: Samiullah Stanikzai
Scorecard summary
Amo Sharks • 165/7(20 overs)
47 (37)
2/30 (4)
34 (28)
2/31 (4)
Mis Ainak Knights • 166/3(19 overs)
102* (52)
3/15 (4)
47* (47)
0/6 (1)
end of over 196 runs
MAK: 166/3CRR: 8.73
Khalid Taniwal102 (52b 8x4 6x6)
Afsar Zazai47 (47b 3x4)
Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-32-0
Sharafuddin Ashraf 4-1-15-3
18.6
1
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Khalid Taniwal, 1 run
18.5
•
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Khalid Taniwal, no run
18.4
•
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Khalid Taniwal, no run
18.3
4
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Khalid Taniwal, FOUR runs
18.2
•
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Khalid Taniwal, no run
18.1
1
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Afsar Zazai, 1 run
end of over 185 runs
MAK: 160/3CRR: 8.88 • RRR: 3.00
Afsar Zazai46 (46b 3x4)
Khalid Taniwal97 (47b 7x4 6x6)
Sharafuddin Ashraf 4-1-15-3
Yamin Ahmadzai 3-0-29-0
17.6
1
Sharafuddin to Afsar Zazai, 1 run
17.5
1
Sharafuddin to Khalid Taniwal, 1 run
17.4
1
Sharafuddin to Afsar Zazai, 1 run
17.3
•
Sharafuddin to Afsar Zazai, no run
17.2
1
Sharafuddin to Khalid Taniwal, 1 run
17.1
1
Sharafuddin to Afsar Zazai, 1 run
end of over 1713 runs
MAK: 155/3CRR: 9.11 • RRR: 3.66
Khalid Taniwal95 (45b 7x4 6x6)
Afsar Zazai43 (42b 3x4)
Yamin Ahmadzai 3-0-29-0
Qais Ahmad 4-0-42-0
16.6
•
Yamin to Khalid Taniwal, no run
16.5
6
Yamin to Khalid Taniwal, SIX runs
16.4
1
Yamin to Afsar Zazai, 1 run
16.3
1
Yamin to Khalid Taniwal, 1 run
16.2
4
Yamin to Khalid Taniwal, FOUR runs
16.1
1
Yamin to Afsar Zazai, 1 run
end of over 1617 runs
MAK: 142/3CRR: 8.87 • RRR: 6.00
Khalid Taniwal84 (41b 6x4 5x6)
Afsar Zazai41 (40b 3x4)
Qais Ahmad 4-0-42-0
Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-26-0
15.6
6
Qais to Khalid Taniwal, SIX runs
15.5
1
Qais to Afsar Zazai, 1 run
Match details
|Kabul International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Mis Ainak Knights, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.00 start, First Session 9.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
|Match days
|25 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|AMSKS Player Replacement
Substitute:
|MAK Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Mis Ainak Knights 2, Amo Sharks 0
MAK Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|10
|9
|not out
|102
|52
|caught
|2
|5
|caught
|0
|2
|not out
|47
|47
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1, w 3)
|Total
|166(3 wkts; 19 ovs)
<1 / 3>