AMSKS vs MAK, 11th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 25 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
11th Match, Kabul, July 25, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
Amo Sharks FlagAmo Sharks

#3

165/7
Mis Ainak Knights FlagMis Ainak Knights

#1

(19/20 ov, T:166) 166/3

MAK won by 7 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
102* (52)
khalid-taniwal
Match centre 
Scores: Samiullah Stanikzai
Scorecard summary
Amo Sharks 165/7(20 overs)
Imran
47 (37)
Khalil Gurbaz
2/30 (4)
Mohammad Ishaq
34 (28)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
2/31 (4)
Mis Ainak Knights 166/3(19 overs)
Khalid Taniwal
102* (52)
Sharafuddin Ashraf
3/15 (4)
Afsar Zazai
47* (47)
Shahidullah
0/6 (1)
end of over 196 runs
MAK: 166/3CRR: 8.73 
Khalid Taniwal102 (52b 8x4 6x6)
Afsar Zazai47 (47b 3x4)
Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-32-0
Sharafuddin Ashraf 4-1-15-3
18.6
1
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Khalid Taniwal, 1 run
18.5
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Khalid Taniwal, no run
18.4
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Khalid Taniwal, no run
18.3
4
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Khalid Taniwal, FOUR runs
18.2
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Khalid Taniwal, no run
18.1
1
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Afsar Zazai, 1 run
end of over 185 runs
MAK: 160/3CRR: 8.88 RRR: 3.00
Afsar Zazai46 (46b 3x4)
Khalid Taniwal97 (47b 7x4 6x6)
Sharafuddin Ashraf 4-1-15-3
Yamin Ahmadzai 3-0-29-0
17.6
1
Sharafuddin to Afsar Zazai, 1 run
17.5
1
Sharafuddin to Khalid Taniwal, 1 run
17.4
1
Sharafuddin to Afsar Zazai, 1 run
17.3
Sharafuddin to Afsar Zazai, no run
17.2
1
Sharafuddin to Khalid Taniwal, 1 run
17.1
1
Sharafuddin to Afsar Zazai, 1 run
end of over 1713 runs
MAK: 155/3CRR: 9.11 RRR: 3.66
Khalid Taniwal95 (45b 7x4 6x6)
Afsar Zazai43 (42b 3x4)
Yamin Ahmadzai 3-0-29-0
Qais Ahmad 4-0-42-0
16.6
Yamin to Khalid Taniwal, no run
16.5
6
Yamin to Khalid Taniwal, SIX runs
16.4
1
Yamin to Afsar Zazai, 1 run
16.3
1
Yamin to Khalid Taniwal, 1 run
16.2
4
Yamin to Khalid Taniwal, FOUR runs
16.1
1
Yamin to Afsar Zazai, 1 run
end of over 1617 runs
MAK: 142/3CRR: 8.87 RRR: 6.00
Khalid Taniwal84 (41b 6x4 5x6)
Afsar Zazai41 (40b 3x4)
Qais Ahmad 4-0-42-0
Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-26-0
15.6
6
Qais to Khalid Taniwal, SIX runs
15.5
1
Qais to Afsar Zazai, 1 run
Match details
Kabul International Cricket Stadium
TossMis Ainak Knights, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Mis-Knights
Khalid Taniwal
Hours of play (local time)9.00 start, First Session 9.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
Match days25 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
AMSKS Player Replacement
Substitute
Mohammad Gul Alizai
in
Noor ul Rahman
 out (2nd innings)
MAK Player Replacement
Substitute
Sohail Khan Zurmati
in
Khalil Gurbaz
 out (2nd innings, 3.1 ov)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah Durrani
Afghanistan
Ajmal Shamolzi
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Farooq Khan
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Muhammad Sabir
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Zarab Shah Zaheer
PointsMis Ainak Knights 2, Amo Sharks 0
MAK Innings
Player NameRB
Wafiullah Tarakhil
caught109
Khalid Taniwal
not out10252
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
caught25
Sohail Khan Zurmati
caught02
Afsar Zazai
not out4747
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 3)
Total166(3 wkts; 19 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Shpageeza Cricket League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MAK64280.231
BDD53260.729
AMSKS5326-0.084
BEAD52340.054
SGT5142-0.944
Full Table