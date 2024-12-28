Matches (4)
AUS vs IND (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
NZ vs SL (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
Live
1st Test, Centurion, December 26 - 30, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
PrevNext
Pakistan FlagPakistan
211 & 237
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(6.5 ov, T:148) 301 & 19/2

Day 3 - Session 3: South Africa need 129 runs.

Current RR: 2.78
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 13.1
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

Pakistan squander start as Jansen helps SA tighten control

Pakistan crumbled around Shakeel's unbeaten 66, going into tea 122 ahead

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
28-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
One of Marco Jansen's five wickets included Mohammad Rizwan, South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Centurion, 3rd day, December 28, 2024

One of Marco Jansen's five wickets included Mohammad Rizwan  •  AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan 211 and 212 for 8 (Shakeel 66*, Babar 50, Jansen 5-42, Rabada 2-68) lead South Africa 301 by 122 runs
Marco Jansen's five-wicket haul helped South Africa tighten their control in the first Test with three wickets in the afternoon as Pakistan squandered a promising start following a rain delay that wiped out the morning session. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel put on 79 for the fourth wicket, with Babar reaching his first Test half-century in two years, but holed out to deep third immediately after. Mohammad Rizwan was squeezed down leg, and Pakistan crumbled around Shakeel's unbeaten 66, going into tea 122 ahead with just two wickets in hand.
Persistent rain saw the game start an hour after the lunch break concluded, and Pakistan began by taking advantage of a bowling effort that was nowhere near its best. Shakeel and Babar each worked Kagiso Rabada away for four in the third over, and the runs flowed for the next half hour. Twenty-three came off the next three, and though Babar still found himself beaten a few times, he was also finding the timing that in the past was so often a precursor to a big score.
Corbin Bosch found that out when he missed his line twice and Babar helped himself to two boundaries, before a clip into the covers brought up the long awaited half-century, his first in 20 innings. But he threw it away disappointingly, failing to get on top of a short and wide one from Jansen, Bosch barely having to move to send a devastated Babar on his way.
Jansen was finding the wickets that eluded him in the first innings, with Rizwan and Salman Agha falling cheaply. A brief stand between Shakeel and Aamer Jamal once more gave the impression Pakistan would go into tea six down, before Jamal lobbed a tame Dane Paterson bouncer straight to deep midwicket, and Naseem helpfully nicking Rabada into the slips.
It was the exclamation mark on a session that, for South Africa, had, under grey clouds, began much less brightly.
PakistanSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs PakistanPakistan tour of South AfricaICC World Test Championship

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Pakistan squander start as Jansen helps SA tighten control

Pakistan crumbled around Shakeel's unbeaten 66, going into tea 122 ahead

Pakistan squander start as Jansen helps SA tighten control

'Frustrated' but not 'out of touch' - Markram keen to contribute more

"It would be a completely different conversation if I was feeling quite scratchy and feeling out of touch. I'm very fortunate that that's not the case"

'Frustrated' but not 'out of touch' - Markram keen to contribute more

Naseem Shah smiles at Test cricket on a rollercoaster day

He delivered more overs than any other bowler, was faster and better than any other, but was the most expensive of the three specialist quicks

Naseem Shah smiles at Test cricket on a rollercoaster day

Stats - Corbin Bosch's boss-mode outing in the Boxing Day Test

The South Africa speedster put in an all-round show on Test debut

Stats - Corbin Bosch's boss-mode outing in the Boxing Day Test

Pakistan lose their way after Bosch bash hands South Africa advantage

South Africa added 88 for the last two wickets after Markram made 89

Pakistan lose their way after Bosch bash hands South Africa advantage
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
T de Zorzi
lbw213
AK Markram
not out1418
RD Rickelton
lbw05
T Stubbs
not out15
Extras(lb 2)
Total19(2 wkts; 6.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA106317663.33
AUS1594210658.89
IND1796211455.89
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
PAK104604033.33
BAN124804531.25
WI112723224.24
Full Table