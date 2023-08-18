Phoebe Litchfield, Jemimah Rodrigues dampen Spirit as Superchargers seal play-off berth

Amelia Kerr's allround heroics go in vain as contest comes down to chaotic penultimate ball

Northern Superchargers 136 for 6 (Litchfield 38, Rodrigues 30, Glenn 3-19) beat London Spirit 135 for 7 (Kerr 60*) by four wickets

Amelia Kerr 's heroics with bat and ball proved in vain as London Spirit lost a nail-biter to Northern Superchargers by four wickets to bow out of contention the 2023 Women's Hundred.

New Zealand allrounder Kerr struck a magnificent 32-ball 60 with nine fours to carry Spirit to 135 for 7 in their 100 balls.

She followed that with 2 for 24 with the ball and Sarah Glenn returned 3 for 19 as the hosts made a valiant attempt to defend their tally and stay in the tournament.

But in-form Phoebe Litchfield' s 38 from 34 and 30 from Jemimah Rodrigues saw Superchargers to 136 for 6 as they scraped home to all but book their place in the knockout stages.

Invited to bat, Spirit lost Niamh Holland stumped by Bess Heath off Grace Ballinger and a subdued England skipper Heather Knight took seven balls to get off the mark, meaning only 22 came from the powerplay.

All-rounder Danielle Gibson (24) pulled England quick Kate Cross for six only to be bowled by Georgia Wareham and Grace Harris's miserable tournament continued as she belted a Linsey Smith full toss straight to midwicket.

When Knight was run out Spirit were 53 for 4, but it was here the Kerr took charge, sweeping beautifully and hitting powerfully down the ground.

Richa Ghosh cleared the ropes at mid-on as the pair added 37 in 26 balls, before the Indian wicketkeeper found the safe hands of Cross from the bowling of Lucy Higham, but Kerr struck three boundaries in a row as 36 came from the final 20 to give the hosts something to bowl at.

Amelia Kerr prepares to hit the ball • ECB via Getty Images

Superchargers began scratchily, Marie Kelly feathering one from England quick Lauren Filer through to Ghosh, before in-form Phoebe Litchfield survived an lbw shout by Charlie Dean, the not out call incorrectly reviewed.

Successive fours from Jemimah Rodrigues provided impetus at the back end of the powerplay, and Litchfield carried on the momentum, driving one from Tara Norris straight back over the bowler's head.

Knight turned to Glenn and Kerr in the hope they would find the same turn extracted by the Superchargers' spinners. Rodrigues responded by cutting and pulling the New Zealander to the fence twice in a set, but Glenn cut short the fun trapping the overseas star lbw.

Kerr accounted for Hollie Armitage immediately after the strategic time-out, but Litchfield continued on, ramping Filer over the keeper and sweeping Kerr for another four.

Gibson in her turn came in for some heavy treatment from the Australian and Bess Heath celebrated her England call-up by striking the same bowler almost into the Tavern. Heath perished trying to repeat the stroke off Glenn and when Litchfield's attempted reverse sweep off Kerr failed to go the distance the game was back in the balance.