Zim U19 vs S Africa U19, 4th Match at Harare, U19 Tri Series (ZIM), Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Harare, July 29, 2025, Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zim U19
W
W
L
L
L
S Africa U19
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 08:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM196 M • 189 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 94.5 SR
ZIM195 M • 156 Runs • 31.2 Avg • 80 SR
4 M • 389 Runs • 129.67 Avg • 116.81 SR
SA198 M • 177 Runs • 29.5 Avg • 79.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM194 M • 13 Wkts • 6.03 Econ • 16.84 SR
ZIM196 M • 9 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 34.66 SR
SA194 M • 10 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 23.4 SR
SA194 M • 9 Wkts • 5.48 Econ • 19.33 SR
Playing XI
ZIM19
SA19
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|YODI no. 1573
|Match days
|29 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
