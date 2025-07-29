Matches (12)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
IRE-W vs ZIM-W (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Zim U19 vs S Africa U19, 4th Match at Harare, U19 Tri Series (ZIM), Jul 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
South Africa Under-19sSouth Africa Under-19s
21102
3
Zimbabwe Under-19sZimbabwe Under-19s
20200
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B Senzere
6 M • 189 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 94.5 SR
KCJ Muradzi
5 M • 156 Runs • 31.2 Avg • 80 SR
J van Schalkwyk
4 M • 389 Runs • 129.67 Avg • 116.81 SR
J Rowles
8 M • 177 Runs • 29.5 Avg • 79.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
T Chimugoro
4 M • 13 Wkts • 6.03 Econ • 16.84 SR
B Senzere
6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 34.66 SR
JJ Basson
4 M • 10 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 23.4 SR
N Soni
4 M • 9 Wkts • 5.48 Econ • 19.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025
Match numberYODI no. 1573
Match days29 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
