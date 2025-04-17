AFG A vs Ireland A, 3rd Match at Abu Dhabi, UAE A-Team Tri, Apr 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Abu Dhabi, April 17, 2025, UAE A-Team Tri Series (OD)
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AFG A
L
L
W
W
L
Ireland A
W
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AFG-A6 M • 295 Runs • 49.17 Avg • 105.35 SR
AFG-A8 M • 187 Runs • 23.38 Avg • 72.2 SR
IRE-A10 M • 254 Runs • 25.4 Avg • 62.4 SR
IRE-A3 M • 96 Runs • 32 Avg • 67.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG-A6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 27.33 SR
AFG-A5 M • 9 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 26.66 SR
IRE-A3 M • 7 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 16.28 SR
IRE-A3 M • 5 Wkts • 4.62 Econ • 17.4 SR
Playing XI
AFG-A
IRE-A
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|17 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee