No time for slip-ups as West Indies, South Africa bring Test cricket back to Guyana

Big Picture: West Indies, South Africa look to go back to winning ways
That competitive edge we were hoping for in the series opener
showed itself on the last day of the rain-affected match, where both teams did all they could to avoid a draw. In the end, too much time was lost to rain and they had to settle for Test cricket's first draw in 28 matches. The teams will want to get back to winning ways in Guyana.
Happily, the elements are not expected to have as much of an impact and more play should be possible. Both teams have plenty of things to work on. At the outset: getting a batter (or two) to convert a start into a three-figure score will be top of mind. Three South Africans - Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs - and one West Indian - Alick Athanaze
- scored half-centuries in Trinidad and there were nine other individual scores in the 30s, which suggests that getting in was less of an issue than staying in. The placidity of the pitch aside, batting in this series appears to be a test of patience and the likes of Kraigg Brathwaite
and David Bedingham, who are known for their ability to hold vigils in the middle, could be among those to watch out for.
For bowlers, the challenge of Test cricket is always time-based as they seek to stay disciplined for long periods. This series appears to demand more than most as Jayden Seals - who bowled eight spells in South Africa's first innings in Trinidad - and Keshav Maharaj
- who sent down 40 successive overs in West Indies first innings - showed. We've seen excellent examples of persistence and quality of skill which should continue into the second Test, where there's plenty at stake.
West Indies remain rooted to the bottom of the World Test Championship points table
and are seeking their second win. Their next assignments are against Bangladesh in the Caribbean followed by a tour to Pakistan, and they will want to maximise all the home advantage they can. The drawn first Test means South Africa will face each of their next seven Tests in this World Test Championship cycle as a must win. If they manage a perfect record, their chances of qualifying for the final will be almost certain. If they slip up somewhere, they could still get to Lord's but will have to rely on other results, among teams who play far more than they do, to go their way.
Form Guide: (last five Tests, most recent first)
West Indies: DLLLW
South Africa: DLLLW
In the Spotlight: Alick Athanaze and Kyle Verreynne
Alick Athanaze fell eight runs short of a first Test hundred in Trinidad, helped save the Test and looked comfortable against the short ball, and used the sweep shot well. His composure against South Africa's more experienced players - Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada - was also impressive. He has already been identified as a key cog in the revival of West Indies' long-format fortunes and could underline that with another big performance at a place in which he has historically done well: Guyana. Athanaze has played two first-class matches in Providence and crossed fifty three times. He scored 66 against Guyana in 2019, and 81 and 97 against Jamaica in March 2023.
If South Africa want the option of playing only six batters, they will have to believe Kyle Verreynne
can score big runs when needed. He's had a stop-start time in the Test squad, was dropped for the now-retired
Heinrich Klaasen, and faces some competition from Ryan Rickelton. So, Verreynne will want to make use of the opportunities he gets quickly, he has not gotten past 39 in his last five innings. But he will want to draw from his first-class success, where he averages almost fifty, to find form in Tests.
Team News: Burger, Shamar likely to return
It would seem amiss not to play Shamar Joseph
at home, especially as he is yet to play an international at Providence. After Gudakesh Motie went wicketless in Trinidad, Shamar may be in, leaving Jomel Warrican as the primary spinner.
West Indies (Probable XI): 1 Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), 2 Mikyle Louis, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Alick Athanaze, 5 Kavem Hodge, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Joshua Da Silva (wk), 8 Jomel Warrican, 9 Jayden Seales, 10 Kemar Roach, 11 Shamar Joseph
South Africa were comfortable going into the first Test a bowler short but with the series on the line, they may have to sacrifice the length of their line-up to equip themselves with enough firepower to push a win. That could mean benching Ryan Rickelton and choosing between left-armer Nandre Burger
or an extra spinner in Dane Piedt to give them a 6-5 split.
South Africa (probable): 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Tristan Stubbs, 4 Temba Bavuma (capt), 5 David Bedingham, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Wiaan Mulder/Dane Piedt, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Lungi Ngidi, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Nandre Burger
Pitch and Conditions: Tough outing for the batters?
With only two Tests played at this ground
, and the last of those 13 years ago, there is scant data to go on for what to expect here, but the first-class numbers may tell us something. In 2023, it hosted three red-ball matches and the average first-innings score of 206, which suggests that batters are in for another tough outing. The venue seems to offer enough for both seam and spin with quicks taking 67 wickets in 2023 at 20.20 and an economy of 3.35 and spinners 49 wickets at 21.20 with an economy rate of 2.55.
There are some afternoon thunderstorms forecast throughout the match, but the outlook is mostly sunny and dry. The players may need a few extra drinks breaks, though as temperatures will hover in the upper-30 degrees range but with humidity above 90%, so the real feel will be closer to 40 degrees.