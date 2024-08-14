No time for slip-ups as West Indies, South Africa bring Test cricket back to Guyana

Alick Athanaze fell eight runs short of a first Test hundred in Trinidad, helped save the Test and looked comfortable against the short ball, and used the sweep shot well. His composure against South Africa's more experienced players - Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada - was also impressive. He has already been identified as a key cog in the revival of West Indies' long-format fortunes and could underline that with another big performance at a place in which he has historically done well: Guyana. Athanaze has played two first-class matches in Providence and crossed fifty three times. He scored 66 against Guyana in 2019, and 81 and 97 against Jamaica in March 2023.