IPL (3)

Eagles vs Rhinos, 6th Match at Harare, ZIM T20, Mar 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Harare, March 26, 2025, Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition
PrevNext
Mashonaland Eagles FlagMashonaland Eagles
Mid West Rhinos FlagMid West Rhinos
Tomorrow
11:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
EAGLE Win & Bat
RHINO Win & Bat
EAGLE Win & Bowl
RHINO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:14
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match days26 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
EAGLE11023.603
RHINO11021.150
MOUNT1010-1.150
TUSK1010-3.603
DURH-----
ROCKS-----
Full Table