Eagles vs Rhinos, 6th Match at Harare, ZIM T20, Mar 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Harare, March 26, 2025, Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition
What will be the toss result?
EAGLE Win & Bat
RHINO Win & Bat
EAGLE Win & Bowl
RHINO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Eagles
W
L
W
L
W
Rhinos
L
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:14
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|26 March 2025 - day (20-over match)