The Indian camp has been hit by several injuries in the Australia series, and the concerns only seem to be growing ahead of the final - and crucial - Test of the tour in Brisbane. The already depleted squad could further see Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin - both of whom battled through pain to salvage a draw in the SCG Test when an Australian win looked likely - out of the fourth Test, scheduled to begin on January 15th. While there's no official word on the duo yet, here's a list of the injured India players

In doubt:

Hanuma Vihari: Vihari hurt his hamstring while batting during the fourth innings in Sydney. Along with Ashwin, Vihari batted through the entire final session to clinch a remarkable draw for India, despite not being able to run between the wickets, making a 161-ball 23.

R Ashwin: On Monday, the offspinner woke up with a "tweak" in his back that had left him in "unbelievable pain", according to his wife Prithi on Twitter. Ashwin joined Vihari in the 89th over with more than a session left for India to save the SCG Test. But they rose to the challenge, batting out 42.4 overs, some of which included hostile short-pitched bowling. Ashwin looked in visible discomfort facing them, taking blows on his arms, chest and abdomen.

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja suffered a dislocated left thumb on the third day in Sydney after a short ball from Mitchell Starc hit him on the gloves. He did not bowl in Australia's second innings, but was seen padded up in the dressing room. Captain Ajinkya Rahane said at the post-match presentation that "physio will take a call" on Jadeja's situation. He had earlier missed the T20I series with a concussion and a hamstring injury.

Ravindra Jadeja was ready to bat in Sydney if required, but he was really struggling Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Ruled out of the tour:

KL Rahul: Rahul was ruled out of the remainder of the Australia series with a sprained left wrist, having injured himself during India's practice session at the MCG ahead of the third Test in Sydney. A BCCI release said that he would undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and require "about three weeks' time to recover completely and regain full strength", which puts him in doubt for at least the start of India's four-Test home series against England scheduled to begin on February 5 in Chennai.

Umesh Yadav: Yadav was ruled out of India's last two Tests against Australia with a strained calf muscle. He felt it in the middle of his fourth over on the third day of the MCG Test, and took no further part in that game. He was replaced in the squad by Navdeep Saini, who was handed a debut at the SCG.

Mohammed Shami sustained an injury while fending at a short delivery from Cummins in Adelaide Getty Images

Mohammed Shami: The fast bowler suffered a fracture to his right forearm during the first Test in Adelaide and was ruled out of the remainder of the tour. Shami, who batted at No. 11, sustained the injury while fending at a short delivery from Pat Cummins during India's second innings. After being taped on his right forearam Shami decided to bat on, but then signalled he could not continue and didn't return to bowl in the fourth innings either.

Ishant Sharma: Ishant Sharma was not part of the original squad to Australia announced in late October after he sustained an abdominal muscle tear during the IPL. While he was expected to return to fitness in time for the Australia Tests, the BCCI said in a statement in November that Sharma still had to "build up his workload", ruling him out of the tour.