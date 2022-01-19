Pakistan's Babar Azam and England's Nat Sciver have been named captains of the ICC T20I teams of 2021 in the men's and women's category respectively.

The other bowling options in the men's team are Sri Lanka legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh quick Mustafizur Rahman . Hasaranga had a breakthrough year in the format, finishing with 36 wickets in 20 matches at 11.63, while also contributing handy runs from the lower middle-order. He is currently the No.1-ranked bowler in the format. Mustafizur, meanwhile, bagged 28 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 17.39.

Nat Sciver finished 2021 with 153 runs and 10 wickets Getty Images

The experienced Sciver made an impact with her all-round performances, finishing the year with 153 runs and 10 wickets at an average of 20.20. Beaumont and Wyatt enjoyed scoring runs together at the top of the order, with the former amassing 303 runs at an average of 33.66 and the latter making 252 at 31.50. Jones impressed with her power-hitting ability, accumulating a total of 151 runs at a strike-rate of 142.45, while Ecclestone picked up 11 wickets in nine matches, at a superb average of 17.18.

Smriti Mandhana is the other opener and the only Indian on either list. With 255 runs at an average of 31.87, she was her country's highest scorer in the format in 2021.