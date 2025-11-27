PCA fears burnout after Championship schedule is unveiled

Player representatives have reiterated their fear of burnout in the wake of the full fixture release for the 2026 domestic season in England and Wales.

Following the announcement of the County Championship and One-Day Cup schedules on Thursday, the PCA was particularly critical of the period from late August to late September, which comprises six rounds of Championship fixtures and the 50-over final.

The 2026 Rothesay County Championship will be played in three blocks of matches - with each side playing a total of 14 times after counties rejected a proposal earlier this year to cut the number of first-class games to 13, a decision which had already raised the ire of the players' union.

Each county will play six matches during the first seven-week block, with all matches during that period starting on a Friday. A mid-summer block will be staged in June with each county playing twice while the third block of matches begins on August 20 with each team playing six times. The final round begins on September 24.

Daryl Mitchell, the PCA Chief Executive, said he "feared" for that latter part of the season.

"Unfortunately, the County Championship schedule does raise concerns with player burnout with mental and physical dangers attached to an overly intense end to the season following the conclusion of The Hundred," Mitchell said.

"The reduction of just one game could have gone a long way to resolving a period that does not look manageable for the majority. I already fear this section of the season.

"This is through no fault of the schedulers, but the decision by the county Chairs to not allow for sufficient minimum standards regarding time between games has meant we have a period of 12 days of Championship cricket in just over two weeks with some lengthy travel for the majority."

Nottinghamshire will open their County Championship title defence at Somerset while Leicestershire and Glamorgan, both back in Division One for the first time in more than two decades, host Sussex and Yorkshire respectively in the opening round from April 3.

Nottinghamshire won their first Championship trophy for 15 years and seventh overall when their South African wicketkeeper, Kyle Verreynne, hit a six to secure a batting bonus point and top spot in Division One on the penultimate day of the 2025 season.

Lancashire, winners of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup Women's Competition and the Vitality T20 Women's County Cup, will begin their 50-over title defence away to Durham on April 11 ahead of a historic first professional Roses clash with Yorkshire at Emirates Old Trafford on April 25.

Yorkshire, the 2025 Metro Bank One-Day Cup Women's League 2 champions, begin life as a Tier 1 side away to Somerset after their elevation to the top flight was brought forward by one year following a restructure of the women's domestic competition ahead of last season.

Men's One-Day Cup champions Worcestershire Rapids will begin their 2026 campaign at home to Derbyshire Falcons on July 24, with groups randomly drawn and each county playing once against every team in their group.

Gloucestershire, Kent Spitfires, Lancashire, Leicestershire Foxes, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Notts Outlaws, Somerset, Surrey and Warwickshire make up Group A while Group B comprises Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Essex, Glamorgan, Hampshire, Middlesex, Sussex Sharks, Worcestershire Rapids and Yorkshire.

The One-Day Cup Women's final will be played at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, September 19 followed by both the men's final at Trent Bridge and the Women's League 2 Final at Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol the following day.

Ellie Threlkeld holds the One-Day Cup aloft • ECB via Getty Images

The second season of the Vitality T20 Women's County Cup will involve 37 counties vying for a place on finals day at Emirates Old Trafford on August 29, including inaugural champions Lancashire Thunder.

The opening round, from April 26, features 28 counties before the nine Tier 1 counties - Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Lancashire Thunder, Somerset, Surrey, The Blaze, Warwickshire and Yorkshire - enter the competition in Round 3 from June 21.

Two all-Tier 1 ties have been confirmed for Round 3 with The Blaze at home to Durham and Yorkshire hosting Somerset.

The PCA noted favourably a significant reduction in back-to-back games across men's and women's T20 fixtures, announced on Tuesday , down from 54 in 2025 to just six next season.

Olly Hannon-Dalby, the PCA Chair, believed that holding the men's Blast Finals Day ahead of the Hundred along with an improved schedule and less travel represented significant progress.

"For the first time in a number of years, I feel the men's Blast will have the energy and priority within the schedule to show everybody just how great this competition is," he said. "The Vitality Blast lining up on an equal platform with men's and women's teams is something I'm very passionate about and is absolutely the right way to grow the game. We've seen the success in The Hundred and double headers should be an opportunity to attract bigger crowds for all."

But he echoed Mitchell's concern over the Championship schedule.

"At a time when many counties have threadbare squads, to start six four-day games and a 50-over final in the space of five weeks is so far from optimum it is something that needs addressing," Hannon-Dalby said.