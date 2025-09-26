Delhi Capitals co-owners in talks to relaunch Jamaica Tallawahs

GMR, an Indian infrastructure conglomerate, has expanded its cricketing portfolio significantly in recent years. It is directly involved in the operations of Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket, Hampshire in English county cricket and Southern Brave in the Hundred, and also owns teams in the Indian sports kabaddi and kho kho.

Jamaica Tallawahs, the three-time CPL champions and one of its six inaugural teams, have not featured in the league for the last two editions. The franchise's most recent owners, Kris Persaud, sold it back to the league in 2023 and bought the rights to a new team, which became the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Persaud cited a lack of support from the Jamaican government as a reason for the franchise's initial disbanding. However, the sports and tourism ministry announced before this month's elections - which the incumbent Labour Party won - that it was "finalising arrangements" for the return of a CPL franchise to Jamaica following recent investment in facilities at Sabina Park.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that GMR officials attended the final of the CPL on Sunday and that they are considered strong favourites to run the franchise from next year. They would become the seventh team involved in the league, which would lead to an increase in the number of fixtures played.

Pete Russell, the CPL's chief executive, said earlier this month that the league is "very excited at the prospect of a return to Jamaica" after "fruitful and engaging discussions" with the government. "We are hopeful that these negotiations will reach a positive conclusion in the coming months," Russell said.