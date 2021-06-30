About a month before they begin the England Test series, India have been dealt with a jolt with opening batter Shubman Gill in doubt for the first Test, which starts at Trent Bridge from August 4. ESPNcricinfo has learned Gill has injured his lower leg.

Further details of Gill's injury, including which leg, remain unknown as the Indian squad is currently on a three-week break before they reassemble in Durham from July 15. It could not also be confirmed where and when Gill suffered the injury.

Gill continues to be in England at the moment before the Indian team management takes a final call based on the seriousness of the injury.

In case Gill fails to recover, India have suitable cover in the Karnataka pair of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul along with uncapped Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran , who is one of the reserves.

Gill made his debut during the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia in 2020-21, and has played eight Tests so far, scoring 414 runs at an average of 31.84. He played in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, scoring 28 and 8.

Agarwal has been the first-choice reserve opener since India opted to go with Rohit Sharma and Gill at the top, and he was part of the playing XI in three of the four Tests against Australia, although he played the final match in Brisbane batting in the middle order. Rahul has not been part of the Test playing XI for almost two years, with his last appearance coming against West Indies in 2019. Easwaran has been part of the team's reserves but is as yet uncapped.