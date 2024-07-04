Essex bring in Bosch for Blast after Sams ruled out through injury

Essex have signed Eathan Bosch for the second half of their Vitality T20 Blast campaign after Australia allrounder Daniel Sams was ruled out through injury.

Sams, who was the Blast's MVP in 2023 as Essex finished as runners-up to Somerset, suffered a knee injury playing against Sussex during the first block of group games. With surgery required, he will now return home rather than staying on for the rest of the Blast as planned.

Speaking to Essex's YouTube channel he said that the injury may require "four to six months' recovery", which could impact on his availability for the 2024-25 Big Bash League.

"It's been great [to come back here]," Sams said after his third spell at Chelmsford. "My wife and I really enjoy coming back here, and we've made some really good friends with the guys and their partners.

"It is what it is. I've been pretty lucky throughout my career with injuries, so I'll just have to go home now and recover as best as I can."

Sams had taken seven wickets in six appearances this season, having been a key factor in Essex's run to Finals Day last summer. They currently six fourth in the South Group, with five wins from eight games.

Bosch, 26, was initially brought in for four Championship games and has so far picked up eight wickets at 24.12 from two appearances. A former South Africa Under-19, he has experience of playing in the SA20 for Pretoria Capitals.