Shreyas Iyer links up with Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2024
The KKR captain has been troubled by some back problems for a while now
Shreyas Iyer missed last year's IPL and suffered some injury setbacks in the lead up to this one but all that appears to be behind him as he linked up with Kolkata Knight Riders at their home base on Saturday.
Shreyas, who is the KKR captain, has been troubled by back injury for a while now. He came back from a long-term problem in September 2023, but needed to be reassessed as recently as February, when, after the second Test against England, he told the Indian team's medical staff that he was having some discomfort when playing long innings.
Shreyas was cleared fit to play, however, India left him out of the squad for the final three Tests. He missed a Ranji Trophy league game for Mumbai and instead attended a KKR training camp but made himself available for the semi-final and final, where his team went on to win the title.
Shreyas, though, was unable to take the field on the last two days of the game against Vidarbha after complaining of back pain.
Shreyas has scored 401 runs in 14 matches for KKR since he was bought by the franchise in 2022 for INR 12.25 crore. They finished seventh in his first, and so far only, season in charge. They begin this season on Saturday, against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.