Suryakumar tops Rizwan to become world's No. 1 T20I batter
Rilee Rossouw and Glenn Phillips have entered the top ten, too, after big innings at the T20 World Cup
Suryakumar Yadav is the new No. 1 in T20I cricket. He has gone past Mohammad Rizwan to become the top-ranked T20I batter in the latest ICC rankings update.
Suryakumar has been in fantastic form in the ongoing men's T20 World Cup, having scored two half-centuries in his first three outings; his 68 off just 40 balls against South Africa came in conditions where other Indian batters struggled. He is also the leading run-getter in T20Is in 2022, with 935 runs including a century.
Apart from Suryakumar, Rilee Rossouw and Glenn Phillips also broke into the top ten. Rossouw's century against Bangladesh saw him jump 17 places to be placed on eighth while Phillips' ton against Sri Lanka took him up five places to sit at seventh.
Among bowlers, Wanindu Hasaranga has reduced the gap with top-ranked Rashid Khan. Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker in this edition of the T20 World Cup - he picked up three wickets in a boundary-less four-over spell in Sri Lanka's win over Afghanistan on Tuesday.
Sam Curran and Anrich Nortje were the other bowlers moving up in the top ten.